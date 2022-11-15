ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Cortez Masto holds 1-point lead over Laxalt in Nevada: poll

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) holds a 1-point lead in her reelection bid over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, found Cortez Masto garnered the support of 45 percent of likely voters, compared to Laxalt’s 44 percent — a statistic well within the survey’s margin of error.
NEVADA STATE
CBS 17

Burr, Tillis vote to protect same-sex, interracial marriages; Tillis wants more support for religious liberties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Congress is close to passing a bill that would provide protections for people in same-sex and interracial marriages, a move backed by both of North Carolina’s Republican senators in a key vote Wednesday.  Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) has been involved in negotiating a bipartisan amendment to the bill that he […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy