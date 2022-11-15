Read full article on original website
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue." The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
The comedian discussed Kanye West and antisemitism in his third appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live."
The comedian opened the show with a 15-minute monologue touching on Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks Dave Chappelle's 15-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend is being criticized for perpetuating antisemitism, including by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization, shared his thoughts via Twitter on Sunday about the monologue, during which Chappelle spoke about Kanye West's antisemitic comments. "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,"...
Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and was unable to escape controversy. If you’ve been online in the past few days, you might have read some of the backlash surrounding Chappelle’s SNL appearance, but if not, here’s why people are upset. First, it’s important to...
The national director of Jewish civil rights organization the Anti-Defamation League has tweeted out concerns over comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue last night on Saturday Night Lilve. Chappelle, a controversial comedian who has been accused of insensitivity in the past surrounding his observations about trans people, Jews, Blacks and others, did a long take to open SNL regarding recent issues involving rapper/entrepreneur Kanye West and basketballer Kyrie Irving. “We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,” said a tweet from the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt today. Why are Jewish...
The organization accused "SNL" and NBC of "normalizing and popularizing antisemitism."
Jon Stewart defended his friend Dave Chappelle during his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Tuesday evening, commenting on the comedian’s recent “Saturday Night Live” monologue, which Anti-Defamation League leadership criticized for “popularizing” antisemitic sentiments. “Everybody calls me like, ‘You see Dave on SNL?’ And I say yes, we’re very good friends. I always watch and send nice texts,” Stewart began. “‘He normalized antisemitism with the monologue.’ I don’t know if you’ve been on comment sections on most news articles, but it’s pretty normal. It’s incredibly normal. But the one thing I will say is I don’t believe that censorship...
Dave Chappelle’s comedy has always walked a practiced knife-edge; he’s one of America’s most successful and discussed stand-up comedians because he can suck the air out of the room in a second and fill it back up just as quickly. He can have his audience whispering “Did he just say that?” but will then undercut his own provocation with an impish grin. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live three times since 2016, and each time was right after an election, seemingly on producer Lorne Michaels’s assumption that only Chappelle has the daring to really get into America’s political divides live on television. But this time, Chappelle came out roaring on an even more tabloid-y topic: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and the wave of Black celebrity anti-Semitism cresting around the country.
Amidst the criticisms aimed at Dave Chappelle's latest Saturday Night Live appearance, comedian Jerry Seinfeld shared some quick thoughts on the monologue.
Colin Jost and Michael Che were back at it again on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” lampooning the events of the week. This time, some of their targets included CNN, Herschel Walker and Kyrie Irving. As CNN continues to restructure and make changes to the news network, it was announced that they would be scaling back on their original series and films. Jost took the opportunity to take a jab at some of the content the cable news network was producing. “Yeah, apparently there was a flaw with the business model of giving Stanley Tucci millions of dollars to eat gelato,” he...
