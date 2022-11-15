Dave Chappelle’s comedy has always walked a practiced knife-edge; he’s one of America’s most successful and discussed stand-up comedians because he can suck the air out of the room in a second and fill it back up just as quickly. He can have his audience whispering “Did he just say that?” but will then undercut his own provocation with an impish grin. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live three times since 2016, and each time was right after an election, seemingly on producer Lorne Michaels’s assumption that only Chappelle has the daring to really get into America’s political divides live on television. But this time, Chappelle came out roaring on an even more tabloid-y topic: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and the wave of Black celebrity anti-Semitism cresting around the country.

