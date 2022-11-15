ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says

The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
YORK COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools

Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say

Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine

The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Still Unsolved

Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?

(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
UNITY, NH
WMTW

Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds

WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
WATERBORO, ME

