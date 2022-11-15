Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
wabi.tv
Deputies: Man involved in Cornish standoff smashed neighbor’s window with tractor
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities have released new details on what started the police standoff in Cornish Thursday. Officials say 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m. According to deputies, the incident stemmed...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
WCVB
Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says
The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools
Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say
Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
It's been more than 30 years since his killing, but the case has yet to be solved
PORTLAND, Maine — Someone knows who killed Scott Sampson, but no one is talking. On the night of Nov. 13, 1990, Portland police responded to 64 Pine St. in the city's West End for a report of a person laid out on the ground. Bystanders thought the person was intoxicated. When first responders arrived at the scene and checked for a pulse, they could not find one.
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
WMTW
Biddeford police search for car involved in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police in Biddeford are looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old girl last week and then drove away. Officials say the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to authorities, the car hit the 13-year-old, who was crossing Main Street within a marked crosswalk.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
mainepublic.org
The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
Agencies Continue Their Search as Man Considered ‘Armed & Dangerous’ On The Loose in Maine
Several agencies from around the state of Maine are continuing their search of a fugitive who is on the loose and considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say. Police had arrived at the house the suspect was reportedly staying in to arrest him on outstanding warrants when the incident took place.
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
WMTW
Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds
WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
Comments / 0