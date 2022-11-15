Read full article on original website
KGO
California announces 1st death this year of a child under 5 from RSV and flu
LOS ANGELES -- As both influenza and RSV surge throughout the country, California is reporting its first death this year of a child under age 5 from the two viruses. Hospitals throughout the United States are seeing unusually high numbers of patients with either or both of the two illnesses, after experiencing at least two years of relatively low caseloads.
KGO
Legalized mushrooms, psychedelics approved by voters in this state
Colorado has become the second state to decriminalize and legalize recreational psychedelics. Voters passed a ballot initiative during last week's election that will make it legal for adults to purchase and use dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), and psilocybin. Nearly 1.2 million voters, roughly 53% of the total vote, approved Prop 122, according to state election results.
KGO
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
A Florida judge has awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the order in a judgment filed on Thursday. The lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct...
KGO
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
KGO
Video shows SUV slamming into LA sheriff's office recruits during morning run
WHITTIER, Calif. -- New surveillance video shows a direct view of a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Southern California on Wednesday. The footage, however, still leaves unanswered a key question: Why?. WARNING: The video is graphic and has been edited for broadcast purposes. From a...
KGO
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
