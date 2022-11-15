ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools. And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday. “I’m...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Celebrate First ‘Reach One’ Milestone

The Danville Police Department celebrated their first “Reach One” thirty day milestone on Tuesday. The department partners with Danville Public Schools students who want to improve themselves. This can be focused on their behavior, grades, attendance, and more. These students have one-on-one conversations with officers and build positive...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville Parks and Recreations ‘Luminary Trail’ to Return

Danville Parks and Recreation is helping people get in the holiday spirit by hosting the Luminary Trail on Friday Dec 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The route will be on the Riverwalk Trail from Main Street Plaza (the fountain) to The Community Market with festive luminaries lining the path.
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy