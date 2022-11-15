Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert DaysCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools. And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday. “I’m...
wfirnews.com
New client-choice food pantry opens in NW Roanoke
A local non-profit aimed at addressing food insecurity has cut the ribbon on its newest hunger-busting strategy. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
The Empathy Project in Roanoke aims to help heal community, prevent more acts of violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A new approach to address gun violence in Roanoke is called The Empathy Project. Organizers said the goal of the project is to shine a light on families in Roanoke whose loved ones were murdered. The Empathy Project shares those stories through paintings, photography, and poetry.
WBTM
Danville Police Celebrate First ‘Reach One’ Milestone
The Danville Police Department celebrated their first “Reach One” thirty day milestone on Tuesday. The department partners with Danville Public Schools students who want to improve themselves. This can be focused on their behavior, grades, attendance, and more. These students have one-on-one conversations with officers and build positive...
wakg.com
MHC Warming Center Needs Volunteers for Wednesday and Thursday Night
The Martinsville and Henry County Warming Center is seeking volunteers for Wednesday and Thursday night. Temperatures both nights are expected to drop below freezing and the center is in need of overnight volunteers so they can stay open. In a Facebook post the center said that when they have to...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
wakg.com
Danville Parks and Recreations ‘Luminary Trail’ to Return
Danville Parks and Recreation is helping people get in the holiday spirit by hosting the Luminary Trail on Friday Dec 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The route will be on the Riverwalk Trail from Main Street Plaza (the fountain) to The Community Market with festive luminaries lining the path.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
WDBJ7.com
Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
WSLS
Warner, Kaine announce more than $500k for transportation to youth mental health programs in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. – The Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg will soon see thousands of dollars in funding to help young Virginians have better access to mental health services. On Thursday, Kaine’s office announced $507,900 that will specifically be used to purchase 20 vehicles for youth transport to mental health programming.
WSLS
In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WSLS
Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
