THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities.

It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling south when she attempted to turn left into a crossover in the median that is for authorized vehicles only.

A tractor-trailer swerved to miss the Lexus but struck the vehicle anyway. It then traveled across the median, into the southbound lanes, and into the path of a Toyota Rav4 and Jeep Wrangler.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep plus the driver of the Rav4 were injured, according to the THP. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The highway patrol says the driver of the Lexus, a 90-year-old Abingdon woman, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were closed for a few hours due to the crash. Traffic was diverted at Exit 69.

