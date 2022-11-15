ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback

While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
Sporting News

Australia names 19-man squad to take on Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final

Mal Meninga has announced his 19-man Australia squad to face Samoa in the final of the Rugby League World Cup. The Kangaroos coach has kept faith in the group that narrowly defeated New Zealand in their semi-final. No changes have been made to the squad from that match, but the...
Sporting News

How Gang of Youths founder Joji Malani found community in Everton FC

When Joji Malani moved from Fiji to Sydney in 1998, he didn’t know that he would eventually form and play an integral part in arguably the most successful Australian band of the last two decades. Nor did he know that a football club located in a country over 15,000...
CBS Sports

USMNT schedule: 2022 World Cup begins with fixture against Gareth Bale and Wales before England showdown

The stage is set and the United States men's national team are back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While some familiar faces like Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't with the team in Qatar, there is belief that the USMNT can advance from a balanced group to make the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups. Pitted against Wales, England, and Iran check out the upcoming schedule for the red, white, and blue.
Deadspin

Shaq Moore’s surprise World Cup inclusion gives USMNT comfort on backline

One of the true shockers of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup roster reveal was Shaq Moore making the cut. His inclusion, alongside striker Haji Wright, appeared to come the most out of left field for diehard fans of the Stars and Stripes. Moore has had recent call-ups, played in four of the USA’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, and was in the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore had sufficient momentum to be under consideration, yet left some scratching their heads as to what they missed.
The Independent

USA warned Gareth Bale will be ‘ready to go’ in World Cup opener

Robert Earnshaw has told the United States to beware a wounded Gareth Bale in their World Cup opener with Wales.Wales’ first game at a World Cup for 64 years on Monday will see Bale come up against the country where he now plays his club football for Los Angeles FC.Bale came off the bench to help LAFC to their first MLS Cup triumph, scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Philadelphia Union to set up a successful penalty shootout.But the start of the 33-year-old’s career in California has been hampered by injuries and the lack of game-time that marked his...
Sporting News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week

The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.

