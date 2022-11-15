Read full article on original website
Related
Where and when to watch the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup
Gregg Berhalter's side face Wales, England, and finally Iran in what promises to be a challenging Group B.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Sporting News
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Brisbane, Australia
The Socceroos will play in their fifth straight World Cup at Qatar 2022. Australia's last match on home soil prior to the tournament came in Brisbane where they beat New Zealand 1-0. Football fans in Queensland's capital will no doubt be hoping to take in some World Cup games with...
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback
While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Sporting News
World Cup betting odds: Is there a favourites curse? How top nations have performed at recent FIFA tournaments
The leading betting nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are heading into the tournament with both eyes firmly on the famous trophy. South American power Brazil — the most successful nation in World Cup history — have been predicted to be the top side in pretty much every recent tournament, thanks to their five previous World Cup titles.
Sporting News
Most World Cup games by player and manager: Who has the men's record for most appearances and matches coached in FIFA history?
Some people would argue that representing your nation in sport is the epitome of your career. So to have the chance as a footballer to represent your country at the World Cup is surely the single greatest achievement you can accomplish in the sport. The players and managers in the...
Sporting News
Australia names 19-man squad to take on Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final
Mal Meninga has announced his 19-man Australia squad to face Samoa in the final of the Rugby League World Cup. The Kangaroos coach has kept faith in the group that narrowly defeated New Zealand in their semi-final. No changes have been made to the squad from that match, but the...
Sporting News
Soccer holiday gift guide: World Cup ideas for what to get a fan of the beautiful game
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching quickly, fans are in the football mood. Breaking from historical tradition, this year's tournament is being held across November and December, leading into the holiday season. So while you get in the World Cup mood, get in the giving mood as well with...
Sporting News
How Gang of Youths founder Joji Malani found community in Everton FC
When Joji Malani moved from Fiji to Sydney in 1998, he didn’t know that he would eventually form and play an integral part in arguably the most successful Australian band of the last two decades. Nor did he know that a football club located in a country over 15,000...
Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup
Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Thursday. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain...
CBS Sports
USMNT schedule: 2022 World Cup begins with fixture against Gareth Bale and Wales before England showdown
The stage is set and the United States men's national team are back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While some familiar faces like Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't with the team in Qatar, there is belief that the USMNT can advance from a balanced group to make the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups. Pitted against Wales, England, and Iran check out the upcoming schedule for the red, white, and blue.
Deadspin
Shaq Moore’s surprise World Cup inclusion gives USMNT comfort on backline
One of the true shockers of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup roster reveal was Shaq Moore making the cut. His inclusion, alongside striker Haji Wright, appeared to come the most out of left field for diehard fans of the Stars and Stripes. Moore has had recent call-ups, played in four of the USA’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, and was in the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore had sufficient momentum to be under consideration, yet left some scratching their heads as to what they missed.
USA warned Gareth Bale will be ‘ready to go’ in World Cup opener
Robert Earnshaw has told the United States to beware a wounded Gareth Bale in their World Cup opener with Wales.Wales’ first game at a World Cup for 64 years on Monday will see Bale come up against the country where he now plays his club football for Los Angeles FC.Bale came off the bench to help LAFC to their first MLS Cup triumph, scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Philadelphia Union to set up a successful penalty shootout.But the start of the 33-year-old’s career in California has been hampered by injuries and the lack of game-time that marked his...
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Comments / 0