Browns sign pass rusher to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CBS Sports
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFC East BREAKING: Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Remaining Schedule Could Be Deceivingly Tough
OWINGS MILLS. Md.— The Ravens have a favorable schedule over the second half of the season. But in the NFL, anything can happen and these upcoming games can be deceivingly tough. Here are the matchups. Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7) Why It's a Potentially Tough Game: The Panthers...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Raleigh News & Observer
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Health Looming Ahead of Bengals v. Steelers
CINCINNATI — The biggest question mark surrounding Sunday's game is the health of Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The star missed this past game against the Saints due to late-week appendicitis, but he could power through the ailment. The Steelers are not ruling him out just yet, although he did...
Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Misses Practice
Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Best Bets & Picks
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on the Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football, a clash of playoff hopefuls looking to build momentum for the stretch run.
Cowboys sign veteran DE Takk McKinley to practice squad
Another Dan Quinn alum is coming back for more. Free agent defensive end Takk McKinley has signed with the Dallas Cowboys and is set to join the practice squad. McKinley was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2017 under Quinn’s tenure as head coach and saw 25 starts during his four-plus seasons in Atlanta. The UCLA product played in just four games last season with Cleveland.
NFL
Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams
Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans. Andy Dalton will remain the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 11, Allen announced Wednesday. Allen elaborated by explaining former starter and current backup Jameis Winston (back) probably won't be fully healthy again in...
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. ___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Yardbarker
Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve
This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
