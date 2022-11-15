ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Former MLB Star Yasiel Puig Facing Jail Time for Involvement in Sports Gambling Operation

Yasiel Puig could spend a good amount of time in prison soon. The former MLB player has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets he made with an illegal gambling operator, according to ESPN. Puig could serve five years and federal prison once he pleads guilty to one count of making false statements. He will pay a fine of at least $55,000 and make his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
NBC Sports

Study Shows Soccer Still Remains a Sport of the Future in US

People have always said soccer would be the sport of the future, but it seems as if we are still waiting for that day to come. At the moment, the ‘Big Four’ – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – still stand as the most popular in the United States.
960 The Ref

Think the NFL handles concussions poorly? World Cup soccer is 'stone age'

[World Cup: Viewer's guide | Group previews | Top 30 players | Power rankings | USMNT FAQ]. Chris Nowinski has spent the better part of the 21st century highlighting the damage that sports can do to brains. He has watched concussed athletes stagger off fields, and urged doctors to protect them, and so, naturally, he has been a frequent critic of the NFL. He once called the league's concussion protocol "a fraud." More recently, he accused its employees of "ignorance" and "gaslighting." He says that even the updated protocol is "very risky."
Popculture

Week 11 NFL Game Moved to Different City Due to Snowstorm

One NFL game for the upcoming week (Week 11) will have to be played in a different city. On Thursday, the league announced the game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detriot due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit the Western New York area. The game will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Front Office Sports

Sports Agencies Dominated by Five Giants

Now more than ever, sports agencies are engaged in a clash of the titans. CAA towers over the others, with estimated contracts under management of $17.8 billion across roughly 2,900 clients, according to Forbes. Playing contracts comprise $14 billion of that sum, with the balance coming from sponsorships and other off-field athlete deals.
wissports.net

WSN Senior Football Award Winners Announced

Wisconsin Sports Network is proud to announce the winners of the 13th Annual WSN Senior Football Awards. These awards are presented annually to deserving senior student-athletes selected to represent one of eight positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver/tight end, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and kicker/punter. Similar to...
WISCONSIN STATE

