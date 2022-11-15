Read full article on original website
James Moors helps Colorado State trounce South Carolina
James Moors scored 24 points as Colorado State led nearly wire-to-wire in an 85-53 win over South Carolina at the
Popculture
Former MLB Star Yasiel Puig Facing Jail Time for Involvement in Sports Gambling Operation
Yasiel Puig could spend a good amount of time in prison soon. The former MLB player has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets he made with an illegal gambling operator, according to ESPN. Puig could serve five years and federal prison once he pleads guilty to one count of making false statements. He will pay a fine of at least $55,000 and make his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Study Shows Soccer Still Remains a Sport of the Future in US
People have always said soccer would be the sport of the future, but it seems as if we are still waiting for that day to come. At the moment, the ‘Big Four’ – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – still stand as the most popular in the United States.
Top 5 Dirtiest Sports Venues Includes New England, but There is Good News
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I start, I want you to know that I have some good news, too, in this latest study about sports stadiums and parks across the country.
CBS Sports
College sports' overlooked gambling issue: Improprieties being ignored as betting soars nationwide
On any given college football Saturday, Matt Holt will flag approximately five games for gambling improprieties. That's equates to about 8% of weekly contests raising enough suspicion of game fixing and/or point-shaving that a closer look is required. "When we send an alert to every operator and regulator across the...
Think the NFL handles concussions poorly? World Cup soccer is 'stone age'
[World Cup: Viewer's guide | Group previews | Top 30 players | Power rankings | USMNT FAQ]. Chris Nowinski has spent the better part of the 21st century highlighting the damage that sports can do to brains. He has watched concussed athletes stagger off fields, and urged doctors to protect them, and so, naturally, he has been a frequent critic of the NFL. He once called the league's concussion protocol "a fraud." More recently, he accused its employees of "ignorance" and "gaslighting." He says that even the updated protocol is "very risky."
Popculture
Week 11 NFL Game Moved to Different City Due to Snowstorm
One NFL game for the upcoming week (Week 11) will have to be played in a different city. On Thursday, the league announced the game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detriot due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit the Western New York area. The game will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Yordan Alvarez may likely finish behind Aaron Judge in AL MVP race
No. 44 could be the American League's No. 1 after keeping pace with the AL's biggest workhorses in 2022.
Sports Agencies Dominated by Five Giants
Now more than ever, sports agencies are engaged in a clash of the titans. CAA towers over the others, with estimated contracts under management of $17.8 billion across roughly 2,900 clients, according to Forbes. Playing contracts comprise $14 billion of that sum, with the balance coming from sponsorships and other off-field athlete deals.
State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties on Thursday, as a historic lake-effect snow event threatens to blanket parts of the state.
wissports.net
WSN Senior Football Award Winners Announced
Wisconsin Sports Network is proud to announce the winners of the 13th Annual WSN Senior Football Awards. These awards are presented annually to deserving senior student-athletes selected to represent one of eight positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver/tight end, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and kicker/punter. Similar to...
