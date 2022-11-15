[World Cup: Viewer's guide | Group previews | Top 30 players | Power rankings | USMNT FAQ]. Chris Nowinski has spent the better part of the 21st century highlighting the damage that sports can do to brains. He has watched concussed athletes stagger off fields, and urged doctors to protect them, and so, naturally, he has been a frequent critic of the NFL. He once called the league's concussion protocol "a fraud." More recently, he accused its employees of "ignorance" and "gaslighting." He says that even the updated protocol is "very risky."

1 DAY AGO