ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'Chicago PD' Actress Shows How She Takes a Break in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V09ek_0jC3tqTH00
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Tracy Spiridakos is once again giving her social media followers some relatable Instagram content, and this time she's showing us how she sneaks in some "down" time amid her busy day at work.

The 34-year-old recently shared a very real post about not being able to walk in heels, so she instead wore a fancy gown with a pair of comfy sneakers. This time, Spiridakos has once again proved that she's just like the rest of us—and sometimes that means sneaking a little power nap in.

In a new behind-the-scenes photo from Chicago PD, the actress is seen laying down on an outdoor staircase, telling her followers, "The stairs are a great place to take 5 and rest up...or down I guess 🤔."

"Could one rest down?" she added alongside her post on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "I don't know. Whatever, you get the idea."

The pic shows Spiridakos—who is famous for playing Detective Hailey Upton on the NBC police procedural—taking a quick break from her duties on set to catch a couple minutes of relaxation while leaning her head against the stair for the comical pic.

"Anywhere can be a nap spot if you want it to be!!" the Instagram account for NBC One Chicago wrote under the post, while many of her fans also took to the comments to relate to the authentic moment from Spiridakos.

"Definitely me every time I take the stairs 😂👌" one user commented.

"You are a mood 😂😂" another wrote.

Catch Spiridakos and more of your favorite Chicago PD faces in this week's new episode, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Comments / 3

Related
Looper

The Piece Of Chicago P.D. Stunt Equipment That Causes Tracy Spiridakos To Get Welts

Tracy Spiridakos has played several personas throughout her career (via IMDb). Among her many accomplishments, her most significant role has arguably been as detective Hayley Upton on "Chicago P.D.," where she has appeared in over 100 episodes and other titles within the Dick Wolf-created "One Chicago" shared universe. Out of everything she has had to do in the franchise and after all the experience she has gained over the years, there is still one piece of equipment that continues to be a pain to work with for the actress.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish

Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Speculation: Esme is working with Rory who could be her baby daddy

General Hospital spoilers and fans are coming up with all kinds of theories related to the hook killer, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Rory Cabrera (Michael Kruse). Some question if Esme is really carrying a baby that belongs to Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba). A DNA test would reveal the truth but as long as she is locked up in the tower nothing can be done. One theory is that the two may be adoptive siblings.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
The US Sun

Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go

JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Parade

Parade

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy