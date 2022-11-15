'Chicago PD' Actress Shows How She Takes a Break in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Tracy Spiridakos is once again giving her social media followers some relatable Instagram content, and this time she's showing us how she sneaks in some "down" time amid her busy day at work.

The 34-year-old recently shared a very real post about not being able to walk in heels, so she instead wore a fancy gown with a pair of comfy sneakers. This time, Spiridakos has once again proved that she's just like the rest of us—and sometimes that means sneaking a little power nap in.

In a new behind-the-scenes photo from Chicago PD, the actress is seen laying down on an outdoor staircase, telling her followers, "The stairs are a great place to take 5 and rest up...or down I guess 🤔."

"Could one rest down?" she added alongside her post on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "I don't know. Whatever, you get the idea."

The pic shows Spiridakos—who is famous for playing Detective Hailey Upton on the NBC police procedural—taking a quick break from her duties on set to catch a couple minutes of relaxation while leaning her head against the stair for the comical pic.

"Anywhere can be a nap spot if you want it to be!!" the Instagram account for NBC One Chicago wrote under the post, while many of her fans also took to the comments to relate to the authentic moment from Spiridakos.

"Definitely me every time I take the stairs 😂👌" one user commented.

"You are a mood 😂😂" another wrote.

Catch Spiridakos and more of your favorite Chicago PD faces in this week's new episode, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.