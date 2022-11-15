ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

thscougarclaw.com

TISD announces Tomball West schools

The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
TOMBALL, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON FFA COMPETES AT BLINN COLLEGE

20 Burton FFA members competed Friday at the Bluebonnet District LDE contest at Blinn College. In Senior Skills, Zane Aschenbeck, Vicente Veliz, Dawson Rudloff, and James Alvarado finished in 2nd place, advancing to the Area round. In Greenhand Skills, Kolbie Parker, Aerynn Huntsman, Matthew Roemer, and Amaya Williams finished in...
BURTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE’S DAVID LEWIS TO PERFORM AT BLUEBONNET OPRY

The Friends of the Bluebonnet Opry will be hosting their monthly show out at the Silverwings Ballroom later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s guest performer will be singer/songwriter David Lewis from Bellville. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the grill is also going to be open. Tickets to the...
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BOARDWORKS SUITE

The Brenham School Board held a relatively short meeting Monday night. At the meeting, they approved the Boardworks K-12 Suite. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said he always gets asked by teachers if they could have extra support material for the subjects they are teaching. The Boardworks material fills that gap and he reminded everyone that it is a resource, not a program.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CHRISTMAS STROLL LINEUP ANNOUNCED

Main Street Brenham has announced the event lineup for The Christmas Stroll on Saturday, December 3. It all begins that morning at 8:30am with a showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at the Historic Simon Theatre. Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved in...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE, SEALY CHANGED SCHEDULES ON FRIDAY

With their sports teams being in the playoffs, Bellville ISD and Sealy ISD have both announced some changes to their schedules for this week. Bellville ISD has announced that they are cancelling classes on Friday in order to give teachers and students the ability to attend the playoff games. The...
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

16TH ANNUAL SCHMECKENFEST COMING TO LA GRANGE

The La Grange Main Street and Visitors Bureau is inviting the public to the 16th Annual Schmeckenfest. Schmeckenfest is taking place on Thursday, December 1, from 5-8pm at the Fayette County Courthouse. The free event attracts visitors to the square to sample of 29 different types of wassail made by...
LA GRANGE, TX
kwhi.com

HEATER COLLECTION DRIVE FOR BRENHAM SENIOR CITIZENS

With the cold temperatures arriving, Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is holding a heater collection drive for senior citizens. The heater collection drive began on November 1 and will be going through December 2. New electric heaters can be dropped off in their lobby at 400 East Sayles Street in...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO MCLENNAN 67-59

The Blinn College men's basketball came up short in a 67-59 loss to No. 21 McLennan Community College on Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback dropped the Buccaneers to 4-2 overall. The game was competitive until the final buzzer and was ultimately decided by a 13-2...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AREA ROUND GAMES SET

Brenham Cubs vs. Belton Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. (7pm pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com Main Feed) Burton Panthers vs. Rocksprings Angoras on Friday at 7pm at Eagles Stadium in Johnson City. (6:30pm pregame on KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed and KWHI phone app)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER BUSINESS AFTER HOURS

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is holding “Business After Hours” later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s host is going to be the Texas Star Winery. They will be offering a sneak peek at their renovations, including the expanded deck. Business After Hours will be from 5-7pm...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

WATER WELL TESTING IN GIDDINGS AREA

Water well testing supplies must be picked up from the AgriLife Extension office in Giddings prior to Nov. 28. The results meeting is Nov. 29. Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, Bryan-College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.
GIDDINGS, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBETTES BEAT BURTON 60-48

The Brenham Cubettes beat the Burton Lady Panthers 60-48 on Tuesday night. Leading scorers for the Cubettes were Arianah Lewis with 14 points, Antyiahna Lang 13 points, Ka'Mya Stringfellow 12 points, and Halle Scheel with 11 points. Leading scorers for the Lady Panthers were Abigail Lamson with 14 points, and...
BRENHAM, TX

