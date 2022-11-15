Read full article on original website
Related
thscougarclaw.com
TISD announces Tomball West schools
The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
kwhi.com
BURTON FFA COMPETES AT BLINN COLLEGE
20 Burton FFA members competed Friday at the Bluebonnet District LDE contest at Blinn College. In Senior Skills, Zane Aschenbeck, Vicente Veliz, Dawson Rudloff, and James Alvarado finished in 2nd place, advancing to the Area round. In Greenhand Skills, Kolbie Parker, Aerynn Huntsman, Matthew Roemer, and Amaya Williams finished in...
coveringkaty.com
New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S DAVID LEWIS TO PERFORM AT BLUEBONNET OPRY
The Friends of the Bluebonnet Opry will be hosting their monthly show out at the Silverwings Ballroom later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s guest performer will be singer/songwriter David Lewis from Bellville. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the grill is also going to be open. Tickets to the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BOARDWORKS SUITE
The Brenham School Board held a relatively short meeting Monday night. At the meeting, they approved the Boardworks K-12 Suite. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said he always gets asked by teachers if they could have extra support material for the subjects they are teaching. The Boardworks material fills that gap and he reminded everyone that it is a resource, not a program.
kwhi.com
CHRISTMAS STROLL LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Main Street Brenham has announced the event lineup for The Christmas Stroll on Saturday, December 3. It all begins that morning at 8:30am with a showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at the Historic Simon Theatre. Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved in...
Sugar Land, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Sugar Land. The Katy High School basketball team will have a game with Dulles High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The Morton Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, SEALY CHANGED SCHEDULES ON FRIDAY
With their sports teams being in the playoffs, Bellville ISD and Sealy ISD have both announced some changes to their schedules for this week. Bellville ISD has announced that they are cancelling classes on Friday in order to give teachers and students the ability to attend the playoff games. The...
kwhi.com
16TH ANNUAL SCHMECKENFEST COMING TO LA GRANGE
The La Grange Main Street and Visitors Bureau is inviting the public to the 16th Annual Schmeckenfest. Schmeckenfest is taking place on Thursday, December 1, from 5-8pm at the Fayette County Courthouse. The free event attracts visitors to the square to sample of 29 different types of wassail made by...
kwhi.com
HEATER COLLECTION DRIVE FOR BRENHAM SENIOR CITIZENS
With the cold temperatures arriving, Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is holding a heater collection drive for senior citizens. The heater collection drive began on November 1 and will be going through December 2. New electric heaters can be dropped off in their lobby at 400 East Sayles Street in...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
KBTX.com
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO MCLENNAN 67-59
The Blinn College men's basketball came up short in a 67-59 loss to No. 21 McLennan Community College on Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback dropped the Buccaneers to 4-2 overall. The game was competitive until the final buzzer and was ultimately decided by a 13-2...
kwhi.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AREA ROUND GAMES SET
Brenham Cubs vs. Belton Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. (7pm pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com Main Feed) Burton Panthers vs. Rocksprings Angoras on Friday at 7pm at Eagles Stadium in Johnson City. (6:30pm pregame on KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed and KWHI phone app)
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is holding “Business After Hours” later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s host is going to be the Texas Star Winery. They will be offering a sneak peek at their renovations, including the expanded deck. Business After Hours will be from 5-7pm...
Conroe ISD looking to fill gaps in 36 unstaffed bus driver routes
Amid a bus driver shortage, a parent at a Conroe ISD School, said her neighborhood raised money and gifts for their bus driver to show their gratitude for the work they do.
kwhi.com
WATER WELL TESTING IN GIDDINGS AREA
Water well testing supplies must be picked up from the AgriLife Extension office in Giddings prior to Nov. 28. The results meeting is Nov. 29. Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, Bryan-College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES BEAT BURTON 60-48
The Brenham Cubettes beat the Burton Lady Panthers 60-48 on Tuesday night. Leading scorers for the Cubettes were Arianah Lewis with 14 points, Antyiahna Lang 13 points, Ka'Mya Stringfellow 12 points, and Halle Scheel with 11 points. Leading scorers for the Lady Panthers were Abigail Lamson with 14 points, and...
Comments / 0