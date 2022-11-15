The Brenham School Board held a relatively short meeting Monday night. At the meeting, they approved the Boardworks K-12 Suite. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin said he always gets asked by teachers if they could have extra support material for the subjects they are teaching. The Boardworks material fills that gap and he reminded everyone that it is a resource, not a program.

