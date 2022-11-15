Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more...
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
Last time Seattle had a bye this late it was also leading the NFC West at the time. That 2013 season ended with Super Bowl rings.
Detroit to host Bills-Browns game due to Buffalo snowstorm
The NFL has made its decision. With a monster snowstorm hurling toward Buffalo, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns will be played in Detroit at Ford Field, which has a roof. The league announced the move on Thursday afternoon. The Bills are set to face the Lions...
NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit
There will not be a snow globe game in Buffalo this Sunday. Forecasts of a prolonged and paralyzing snow storm in and around Buffalo in the coming days has led the NFL to move Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Bills. As many expected, the NFL has announced that the game will move to Detroit’s Ford Field.
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin
The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals. But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back. Benjamin went...
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
49ers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves
To make room, San Francisco released QB Kurt Benkert and placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve. Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.
Packers activate Randall Cobb, elevate La’Darius Hamilton
A report on Thursday indicated that wide receiver Randall Cobb will play for the Packers on Thursday night and he’s now officially in line to play. The Packers activated Cobb from the injured reserve list on Thursday afternoon. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury suffered in the team’s Week Six loss to the Jets.
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Flurry of incredible stats indicate Kings' offense is elite
The Kings sent a message to the rest of the NBA on Tuesday night by dropping 153 points on the Brooklyn Nets in front of a national audience. As Kings fans know, that scoring outburst wasn't a mirage. The 153 points, one short of the single-game team record of 154 points since moving to Sacramento in 1985, was a result of not only a memorable 31-point performance by Terence Davis, but also the Kings following the same offensive formula they've found throughout the year.
Josh Reynolds returns to practice for Lions
The Lions have been shorthanded at receiver for weeks, but they’re getting closer to playing with a full deck. Josh Reynolds was on the practice field Thursday. Reynolds has missed the last two games with a back injury, but was working during the portion of Thursday’s session that was open to the media.
Jerry Jones defends how Micah Parsons was used against the Packers
The Cowboys have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons, but he never sacked or hit Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and he often wasn’t even trying to pressure Rodgers on a day when the Cowboys often had Parsons dropping into coverage. That has led to some criticism of their game plan, but not from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
