Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Deputy, suspect injured in shooting in Ross County
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after they were shot Thursday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Irwin said a suspect was also injured and rushed to an area hospital. ABC 6/FOX 28 has...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
WSYX ABC6
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
WSYX ABC6
Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
WSYX ABC6
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
WSYX ABC6
Warrant filed for second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warrants have been filed charging an 18-year-old with multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station in east Columbus. Columbus police said Tyyaun Sullivan, 18, is wanted for three counts of felonious assault in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, 21. During...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
WSYX ABC6
Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
WSYX ABC6
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
WSYX ABC6
Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
WSYX ABC6
18 measles cases reported at Columbus-area child care facilities, 1 school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 18 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 15 cases were reported at five daycares. Health officials said there are now three additional cases at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. So far,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police and community volunteers deliver Thanksgiving supplies to families in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police officers, the Starfish Assignment, and community partners teamed up to donate free holiday meals to hundreds of families in Linden. Volunteers gathered at Douglas Community Center to pack bags of supplies including, frozen turkeys and side dishes, and then went door-to-door delivering the supplies to families living in the Rosewind Apartments.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio could get $114 million in settlement with Walmart following opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 15 of his peers are working on a potential settlement with Walmart that could require the retail giant to pay $3.1 billion for its "failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide." According...
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg comes up with new solution to school bus driver shortage
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are dealing with more scheduling changes due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage. Reynoldsburg City Schools has students on remote learning two days a week to compensate for the lack of transportation options. Parents will be starting the New Year with a new...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
WSYX ABC6
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
