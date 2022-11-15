ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Deputy, suspect injured in shooting in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy was rushed to the hospital after they were shot Thursday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Irwin said a suspect was also injured and rushed to an area hospital. ABC 6/FOX 28 has...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police and community volunteers deliver Thanksgiving supplies to families in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police officers, the Starfish Assignment, and community partners teamed up to donate free holiday meals to hundreds of families in Linden. Volunteers gathered at Douglas Community Center to pack bags of supplies including, frozen turkeys and side dishes, and then went door-to-door delivering the supplies to families living in the Rosewind Apartments.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reynoldsburg comes up with new solution to school bus driver shortage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are dealing with more scheduling changes due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage. Reynoldsburg City Schools has students on remote learning two days a week to compensate for the lack of transportation options. Parents will be starting the New Year with a new...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH

