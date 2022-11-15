ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

DuPont gives $36K to local United Way

FORT MADISON - DuPont held a very successful campaign for the United Way of the Great River Region. Every year DuPont kicks off their United Way Campaign with a Silent Auction and Campaign meetings in addition to employee and company pledges. This was a great year with 91% employee participation and raising a total of $36,559.76 for the 2023 United Way of the Great River Region Campaign.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Marilyn K. Young

Marilyn Kay Young, “Pink Rose in the Desert”, 71, of Montrose, IA, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She was born on February 17, 1951 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Edward A. and Betty (Paup) Huggins. Marilyn graduated from Fort Madison High School with the Class of 1969. At the age of 40, Marilyn continued her schooling and received her Associate’s Degree from Southeastern Community College.
MONTROSE, IA
Pen City Current

HTC announces Q1 honor rolls

FORT MADISON – Holy Trinity Catholic Schools has announced its first quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year. Pen City Current joins our advertisers and readers in congratulating these students on their academic success. Job well done!. 4.0 Honor Roll. 7th Grade - Cooper Boylan, Morgan Krogmeier, Emma...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Printy Funeral Home obituary – Cindy LeAnn Masterson, 67, Sutter

Cindy LeAnn Masterson, 67, of Sutter, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Cindy was born on July 3, 1955, in Keokuk, Iowa, and graduated from Keokuk High School in 1973. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Jeff Masterson, of Sutter; her daughter and son-in-law Tashia Evans and Travis Worrell of Sutter; grandchildren: Haley Raye Evans and Rylee Worrell of Sutter, Rylan Worrell and Lucas Masterson of Keokuk; extended family Scott and Amie Rosson of Nauvoo, Illinois; siblings Ramona (Kirk) Savage, Lance (Steph) Stott, and Cory (Allison) Stott; and mother Judy Stott.
SUTTER, IL
Pen City Current

City to join retail market analysis

FORT MADISON - City officials voted Tuesday night to join a $15,000 retail market study, but one city councilman hopes it isn't another report that sits on a shelf. At Tuesday's regular City Council meeting, the council voted 7-0 to join Fort Madison Economic Development Corp. and the Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce in a study to be completed by The Retail Coach.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

11/15/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 900 block of Avenue G. 11/15/22 – 11:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Avenue D. 11/15/22 – 5:17 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Hounds get post-season gridiron awards

FORT MADISON - The 2022 Fort Madison High School post season awards were handed out Sunday night during the team's annual season banquet. The Bloodhound's Tanner Settles, Daniel Sokolik, Hayden Segoviano, Isaac Thacher, Teague Smith, and Henry Wiseman were all named to the Class 4A District 3 1st team. Being...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Traeder ‘at peace with decision’ to end Grand Prix of Karting

QUINCY — Terry Traeder felt the time had come to make the decision he has long known was inevitable. “And I’m at peace with that decision,” said Traeder, who told Muddy River News Tuesday afternoon the Grand Prix of Karting was ceasing operation. Traeder, 71, said the...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

County starting to see opioid settlement funds

LEE COUNTY - Lee County opioid settlement funds are starting to trickle into the county. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors' meeting, Supervisor Garry Seyb said the funds are being held in an interest bearing account until a clearer picture reveals itself on how the funds can be used.
LEE COUNTY, IA
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL

