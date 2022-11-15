Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
DuPont gives $36K to local United Way
FORT MADISON - DuPont held a very successful campaign for the United Way of the Great River Region. Every year DuPont kicks off their United Way Campaign with a Silent Auction and Campaign meetings in addition to employee and company pledges. This was a great year with 91% employee participation and raising a total of $36,559.76 for the 2023 United Way of the Great River Region Campaign.
River Bend Food Bank and FISH Food pantry open in Galesburg on Tuesday
This week the ribbon will officially be cut on the Galesburg branch of the River Bend Food Bank which now encompasses the FISH Food Pantry. Construction and major renovations took place over the better part of 2022 to the former Rheinschmidt’s Carpet store on the corner of Main and Henderson Sts.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Marilyn K. Young
Marilyn Kay Young, “Pink Rose in the Desert”, 71, of Montrose, IA, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She was born on February 17, 1951 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Edward A. and Betty (Paup) Huggins. Marilyn graduated from Fort Madison High School with the Class of 1969. At the age of 40, Marilyn continued her schooling and received her Associate’s Degree from Southeastern Community College.
KCRG.com
West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client. The...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Mark K. Stringer, 73, Nauvoo
Mark K. Stringer, 73, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, in the company of his loved ones. Born on December 3, 1948, in Alhambra, Los Angeles, California, the son of Jack and...
Pen City Current
HTC announces Q1 honor rolls
FORT MADISON – Holy Trinity Catholic Schools has announced its first quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year. Pen City Current joins our advertisers and readers in congratulating these students on their academic success. Job well done!. 4.0 Honor Roll. 7th Grade - Cooper Boylan, Morgan Krogmeier, Emma...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Cindy LeAnn Masterson, 67, Sutter
Cindy LeAnn Masterson, 67, of Sutter, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Cindy was born on July 3, 1955, in Keokuk, Iowa, and graduated from Keokuk High School in 1973. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Jeff Masterson, of Sutter; her daughter and son-in-law Tashia Evans and Travis Worrell of Sutter; grandchildren: Haley Raye Evans and Rylee Worrell of Sutter, Rylan Worrell and Lucas Masterson of Keokuk; extended family Scott and Amie Rosson of Nauvoo, Illinois; siblings Ramona (Kirk) Savage, Lance (Steph) Stott, and Cory (Allison) Stott; and mother Judy Stott.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Cheryl S. Holmes, 83, Fort Madison
Cheryl “Sonny” Selby Holmes, 83, of Fort Madison, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Klein Center, in West Burlington, Iowa surrounded by his children. Sonny was born on July 8, 1939, in his childhood home outside of Augusta, Iowa, to...
Pen City Current
City to join retail market analysis
FORT MADISON - City officials voted Tuesday night to join a $15,000 retail market study, but one city councilman hopes it isn't another report that sits on a shelf. At Tuesday's regular City Council meeting, the council voted 7-0 to join Fort Madison Economic Development Corp. and the Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce in a study to be completed by The Retail Coach.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Donald W. Sallen, 87, formerly of Fort Madison
Donald William Sallen, 87, died June 23, 2015 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born October 7, 1927 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of Henry and Thresa Sallen. On November 28, 1952 he married Sylvia Cogelja in Indiana. They were married 63 years. She died December 25, 2021.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, November 16, 2022
11/15/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 900 block of Avenue G. 11/15/22 – 11:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Avenue D. 11/15/22 – 5:17 p.m....
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Pen City Current
Hounds get post-season gridiron awards
FORT MADISON - The 2022 Fort Madison High School post season awards were handed out Sunday night during the team's annual season banquet. The Bloodhound's Tanner Settles, Daniel Sokolik, Hayden Segoviano, Isaac Thacher, Teague Smith, and Henry Wiseman were all named to the Class 4A District 3 1st team. Being...
muddyrivernews.com
Traeder ‘at peace with decision’ to end Grand Prix of Karting
QUINCY — Terry Traeder felt the time had come to make the decision he has long known was inevitable. “And I’m at peace with that decision,” said Traeder, who told Muddy River News Tuesday afternoon the Grand Prix of Karting was ceasing operation. Traeder, 71, said the...
Pen City Current
County starting to see opioid settlement funds
LEE COUNTY - Lee County opioid settlement funds are starting to trickle into the county. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors' meeting, Supervisor Garry Seyb said the funds are being held in an interest bearing account until a clearer picture reveals itself on how the funds can be used.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
