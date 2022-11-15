Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Mount Airy News
Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)
Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game. East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2)...
Cherryville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Teen racers hit the track as part of NASCAR development combine for diverse drivers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several local racetracks are serving as proving grounds this week for more than a dozen young racers hoping to be the future of NASCAR. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was trackside in Mooresville where 13 teen drivers from across the country suited up as part of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver middle school students complete ‘The Grandfather Challenge’
LINVILLE – Ten North Lincoln Middle School students recently completed “The Grandfather Challenge,” a hiking program at Grandfather Mountain. “The Grandfather Challenge” is sponsored by The Jason Project, Inc., which was founded by the parents of Jason Matthew Nipper, an avid lover of the outdoors and mountain hiking who passed away at the age of 26 in June 2014. The private foundation was formed with the unique hiking program in mind, which is designed to build self-confidence in struggling youth, as well as trust and rapport with adult mentors.
wccbcharlotte.com
UVA Shooting Victim Was Hough High Grad, District Says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former teammates and coaches tell WCCB they are “shocked” to hear of the murder of Devin Chandler. “He had an infectious personality. An unbelievable smile. Every day he brought an energy and exuberance about him. To practice, to school and everything that he did,” said Hough High School football coach Matt Jenkins.
qcnews.com
Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy
A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
lakenormanpublications.com
November 16, 2022
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: Huntersville Eez Fusion, 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 98.5 Jin Jin, 14231 Market Square Drive – 98.5 La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5 Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5 Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – […]
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
