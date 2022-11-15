LINVILLE – Ten North Lincoln Middle School students recently completed “The Grandfather Challenge,” a hiking program at Grandfather Mountain. “The Grandfather Challenge” is sponsored by The Jason Project, Inc., which was founded by the parents of Jason Matthew Nipper, an avid lover of the outdoors and mountain hiking who passed away at the age of 26 in June 2014. The private foundation was formed with the unique hiking program in mind, which is designed to build self-confidence in struggling youth, as well as trust and rapport with adult mentors.

