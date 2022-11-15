ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Mount Airy News

Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)

Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game. East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2)...
MONROE, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Cherryville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHERRYVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver middle school students complete ‘The Grandfather Challenge’

LINVILLE – Ten North Lincoln Middle School students recently completed “The Grandfather Challenge,” a hiking program at Grandfather Mountain. “The Grandfather Challenge” is sponsored by The Jason Project, Inc., which was founded by the parents of Jason Matthew Nipper, an avid lover of the outdoors and mountain hiking who passed away at the age of 26 in June 2014. The private foundation was formed with the unique hiking program in mind, which is designed to build self-confidence in struggling youth, as well as trust and rapport with adult mentors.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

UVA Shooting Victim Was Hough High Grad, District Says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former teammates and coaches tell WCCB they are “shocked” to hear of the murder of Devin Chandler. “He had an infectious personality. An unbelievable smile. Every day he brought an energy and exuberance about him. To practice, to school and everything that he did,” said Hough High School football coach Matt Jenkins.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy

A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
CORNELIUS, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

November 16, 2022

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: Huntersville Eez Fusion, 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 98.5 Jin Jin, 14231 Market Square Drive – 98.5 La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5 Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5 Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

