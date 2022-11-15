Read full article on original website
Chris Brown Corrects People Saying His ‘Under the Influence’ Lyrics Wrong
Chris Brown is setting the record straight after fans are continuing to get the lyrics wrong to his latest hit single "Under the Influence." On Monday (Nov. 14), Chris Brown shared a message on his Instagram Story in response to two lines in the song that fans and platforms that transcribe the lyrics have been getting incorrect.
50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance
50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage Due to Album Sales Comment, Defends Nas
The Kodak Black and 21 Savage back-and-forth is heating up—which will hopefully only result in a now highly-anticipated Verzuz battle. In the latest movement in the situation, Yak is calling out the Atlanta rapper over a comment he made appearing to diss the South Florida rapper's album sales. On...
Lil Baby Hairdresser Breaks Down in Tears After Rapper Pays Her ‘Substantial Amount’ for Cutting Crew’s Hair
Lil Baby unknowingly changed a hairdresser's life after paying her a "substantial amount" for cutting the rapper and his crew's hair, the woman claims in a teary-eyed video. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hollywood Unlocked shared a viral video of a woman tearfully explaining how she just received a major blessing from the Atlanta rap star for doing her job.
50 Cent Responds to Diddy and Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
50 Cent is back trolling once again. This time the television mogul is responding to Diddy and Yung Miami's alleged breakup rumors. On Saturday (Nov. 12), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account to react to reports that Diddy and Yung Miami have broken up. Fif posted an image of a gossip blog report with the headline reading, Yung Miami BREAKS UP With Diddy… After He 'CUT' Her Allowance to Just $200K a Month!!!"
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Yung Miami Responds to Backlash for Her Outfit and Social Posts at Takeoff’s Funeral
Yung Miami is getting a ton of backlash on social media for the outfit that she wore at Takeoff's funeral. On Saturday (Nov. 12), a photo surfaced of Yung Miami at Takeoff's funeral wearing an all-black leather mini dress, a sheer body stocking, thigh-high Balenciaga boots and a long black leather trench coat to complete the look.
Fivio Foreign Thinks 21 Savage Disrespected Nas by Questioning His Relevance
Fivio Foreign believes 21 Savage disrespected Nas by recently questioning the Queens, N.Y. rap legend's relevance. TMZ caught up with Fivi at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 15), and asked the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper about 21 Savage's viral comments. "That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected...
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Soulja Boy Blasts Elon Musk for Twitter Changes, Says He’s Making His Own App
Soulja Boy is pissed off about the changes to Twitter and he's lashing out at the new owner of the social networking app, Elon Musk. On Nov. 11, Soulja Boy hopped on Twitter to share his displeasure after learning Twitter users can now pay $8 a month to get a verified check, one of the biggest changes in the app since the Tesla CEO took over.
21 Savage Says Nas Isn’t Relevant, He Just Has a Loyal Fan Base
UPDATE (Nov. 14):. 21 Savage is reacting to backlash he received for saying Nas isn't relevant in today's rap scene. "I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it," he tweeted. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 14):
Michael Rapaport Calls Out 21 Savage for Saying Nas Is Irrelevant, Says 21 Has ‘Cat in the Hat’ Lyrics
21 Savage's recent comments about Nas have outspoken actor Michael Rapaport going off. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Michael Rapaport hopped on his soapbox in a TikTok video and weighed in on 21 Savage saying Nas isn't relevant during a recent Clubhouse discussion. "Nas isn't relevant?" a baffled Rapaport questioned. "It...
Chrisean Rock Reacts to Blueface’s Arrest for Attempted Murder
Chrisean Rock wants the world to know she's standing by her man Blueface following the rapper's recent arrest for attempted murder. Last night (Nov. 15), after video surfaced of Blueface being arrested in Las Vegas, Chrisean Rock shared a post on Instagram letting the world know where she stands. The video shows the couple sharing an intimate moment. "Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!" she captioned the upload.
Woman Who Was With Pop Smoke During His Murder Speaks Out for the First Time
The woman who was with Pop Smoke at the time of his murder two years ago has spoken out about the tragedy for the first time. On the premiere episode of WeTV's Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Nov. 3, Amelia Rose, the woman who happened to be with Pop Smoke in his bedroom just moments before he was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020, provided a harrowing account of what went down that night. In an investigative interview with the show's host, Van Lathan, Amelia Rose described the fear that was instilled in her when a masked gunman entered the Los Angeles home where Pop Smoke was staying at the time. She also reiterated what she believes to have been the slain Brooklyn, N.Y. drill rapper's final words.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
‘Wakanda Forever’: All the Plot Holes, and How to Explain Them
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After every Marvel movie, we ask readers and viewers of ScreenCrush and our YouTube channel for all the things they had trouble understanding. Then we do our best to explain all of these lingering questions and potential plot holes. Some of these issues are cases where viewers just didn’t pay close enough attention. (Pay closer attention!) Some are things that were legitimately unclear, but can be explained with a little bit of thinking. And one or two might be actual issues with the story. (Pay closer attention, Marvel!)
Nas’ California Home Burglarized, Thieves Got Away With Multiple Items
Nas' California home was reportedly burglarized, and thieves made off with multiple items. According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (Nov. 13), Nas' home in Calabasas, Calif. was burglarized on Saturday (Nov. 12) at around 8:30 p.m. PST. Apparently, the thieves broke through a rear door to gain entry into the residence.
Rockstar Games Turned Down Offer to Make Grand Theft Auto Film Starring Eminem – Report
Rockstar Games, the creators of the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto, once reportedly turned down an opportunity to make a GTA movie with Eminem in the starring role. The revelation was made by video game industry veteran Kirk Ewing on Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game podcast on Monday (Nov....
Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
