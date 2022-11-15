ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance

50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Baby Hairdresser Breaks Down in Tears After Rapper Pays Her ‘Substantial Amount’ for Cutting Crew’s Hair

Lil Baby unknowingly changed a hairdresser's life after paying her a "substantial amount" for cutting the rapper and his crew's hair, the woman claims in a teary-eyed video. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hollywood Unlocked shared a viral video of a woman tearfully explaining how she just received a major blessing from the Atlanta rap star for doing her job.
ATLANTA, GA
Power 102.9 NoCo

50 Cent Responds to Diddy and Yung Miami Breakup Rumors

50 Cent is back trolling once again. This time the television mogul is responding to Diddy and Yung Miami's alleged breakup rumors. On Saturday (Nov. 12), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account to react to reports that Diddy and Yung Miami have broken up. Fif posted an image of a gossip blog report with the headline reading, Yung Miami BREAKS UP With Diddy… After He 'CUT' Her Allowance to Just $200K a Month!!!"
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest

Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Chrisean Rock Reacts to Blueface’s Arrest for Attempted Murder

Chrisean Rock wants the world to know she's standing by her man Blueface following the rapper's recent arrest for attempted murder. Last night (Nov. 15), after video surfaced of Blueface being arrested in Las Vegas, Chrisean Rock shared a post on Instagram letting the world know where she stands. The video shows the couple sharing an intimate moment. "Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!" she captioned the upload.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Power 102.9 NoCo

Woman Who Was With Pop Smoke During His Murder Speaks Out for the First Time

The woman who was with Pop Smoke at the time of his murder two years ago has spoken out about the tragedy for the first time. On the premiere episode of WeTV's Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Nov. 3, Amelia Rose, the woman who happened to be with Pop Smoke in his bedroom just moments before he was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020, provided a harrowing account of what went down that night. In an investigative interview with the show's host, Van Lathan, Amelia Rose described the fear that was instilled in her when a masked gunman entered the Los Angeles home where Pop Smoke was staying at the time. She also reiterated what she believes to have been the slain Brooklyn, N.Y. drill rapper's final words.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Power 102.9 NoCo

‘Wakanda Forever’: All the Plot Holes, and How to Explain Them

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After every Marvel movie, we ask readers and viewers of ScreenCrush and our YouTube channel for all the things they had trouble understanding. Then we do our best to explain all of these lingering questions and potential plot holes. Some of these issues are cases where viewers just didn’t pay close enough attention. (Pay closer attention!) Some are things that were legitimately unclear, but can be explained with a little bit of thinking. And one or two might be actual issues with the story. (Pay closer attention, Marvel!)
Power 102.9 NoCo

Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song

Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy