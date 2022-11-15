The woman who was with Pop Smoke at the time of his murder two years ago has spoken out about the tragedy for the first time. On the premiere episode of WeTV's Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Nov. 3, Amelia Rose, the woman who happened to be with Pop Smoke in his bedroom just moments before he was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020, provided a harrowing account of what went down that night. In an investigative interview with the show's host, Van Lathan, Amelia Rose described the fear that was instilled in her when a masked gunman entered the Los Angeles home where Pop Smoke was staying at the time. She also reiterated what she believes to have been the slain Brooklyn, N.Y. drill rapper's final words.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO