Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
How much snow does Albany usually get each winter?
The first snow of the season has officially fallen around the Albany area. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, most of the Capital Region got one to two inches with higher amounts to the north and west.
First Snow Update: Albany NWS Warns Of “Hazardous” Wednesday
The Capital Region is preparing for the first snow of the season tonight. The National Weather Service office out of Albany has officially issued a moderate Winter Weather Advisories from 6p until 10a tomorrow morning. The NWS promises "plowable snowfall." The Capital Region is looking at 1-4" across most of...
How do Capital Region schools decide to call a snow day?
As the first snowfall of the season has come and gone, many schools in the Capital Region are paying attention to the winter weather. If conditions could be too dangerous for travel, students may get a day off from school.
When does Albany usually see its first and last snowfall of the season?
The first snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow will arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will change to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
cnyhomepage.com
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
albanymagic.com
Are We About to Get Our First Snow Storm?
Hard to believe it was in the mid 70’s just a week ago, this week could be very different. The National Weather Service is monitoring a weather pattern that could bring accumulating snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If it does hit the Capital Region, the...
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
Here’s which parts of Mass. are most likely to get snow on Wednesday
The snow will be concentrated west of Route 495. Alas, after weeks of unseasonably warm days, winter may finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures). Following a stretch of cool temperatures early this week, the first snow event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Hiker rescued after fall on Buck Mountain
On Saturday, New York State Forest Rangers made a rescue on Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann. Rangers responded to a mid-afternoon report of a hiker stuck with a broken wrist along the trail.
NEWS10 ABC
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
No water for some Amsterdam homes due to repair work
Some homes in Amsterdam may be without water on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Wednesday due to water repair work. After the water turns back on, these homes will need to boil their water until further notice, said city officials.
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Comments / 0