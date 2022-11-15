ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Q 105.7

First Snow Update: Albany NWS Warns Of “Hazardous” Wednesday

The Capital Region is preparing for the first snow of the season tonight. The National Weather Service office out of Albany has officially issued a moderate Winter Weather Advisories from 6p until 10a tomorrow morning. The NWS promises "plowable snowfall." The Capital Region is looking at 1-4" across most of...
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

How much snow can the North Country get?

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
albanymagic.com

Are We About to Get Our First Snow Storm?

Hard to believe it was in the mid 70’s just a week ago, this week could be very different. The National Weather Service is monitoring a weather pattern that could bring accumulating snow to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If it does hit the Capital Region, the...
ALBANY, NY
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years

Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

