insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 11/16/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “New Jersey political parties have been better able to hold on to their influence than parties almost anywhere else. The push to make changes to the system has been coming from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which wants to push the state’s Democratic establishment to the left.” – FDU Poll Director Dan Cassino.
Trump factor in NJ — and the real losers on Election Night 2022 (Opinion)
It looks like the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, is going to run again in 2024. The click-bait news media is already on the case trying to discredit his attempt by repeating a false narrative. The reality is that Trump was far more a positive factor in the recent midterms than a negative.
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
New Jersey Democrats moving toward putting abortion on the 2023 ballot
While legislative leaders have not made a final decision, they’ll likely vote by the end of the year to send voters the ballot question, one of the amendment’s potential Assembly sponsors confirmed.
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Requiring Name Change Order Confidentiality
Murphy Administration Partners with Legislature on Bill to Waive Fee for Filing Name Change Orders with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential. The Executive Order signed today, during Transgender Awareness Week, furthers the Governor’s commitment to supporting and protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.
New Jersey Globe
Most New Jerseyans oppose organization lines, FDU poll says
Nearly two-thirds of New Jerseyans (65%) say that county political parties should not award preferential ballot positions, known as organization lines, to help their endorsed candidates win a primary election, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released today. Just 19% of the state believe parties should have control.
State College
Have Democrats Flipped the Pa. House? The Latest on the Deciding Races
HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
New Jersey Globe
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey plans constitutional amendment on abortion on 2023 ballot
Legislative leaders in New Jersey are proposing a constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion as a basic human right with the intention of seeking voter approval in the November 2023 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This sets up a high-profile referendum in a traditionally light turnout election...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in recognition and remembrance of former First Lady Lucinda Florio. “Lucinda Florio served as an active and visible First Lady who used her role to...
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
lafayette.edu
In the media: Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong
Prof. John Kincaid interviewed by WFMZ-69 News about what influenced the results of the midterm elections Twitter. WFMZ-69 News asked John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service, about key takeaways from Tuesday’s midterms elections. In the Nov. 10 report, he cited the...
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
