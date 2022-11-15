ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 11/16/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “New Jersey political parties have been better able to hold on to their influence than parties almost anywhere else. The push to make changes to the system has been coming from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which wants to push the state’s Democratic establishment to the left.” – FDU Poll Director Dan Cassino.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Requiring Name Change Order Confidentiality

Murphy Administration Partners with Legislature on Bill to Waive Fee for Filing Name Change Orders with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential. The Executive Order signed today, during Transgender Awareness Week, furthers the Governor’s commitment to supporting and protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.
New Jersey Globe

Most New Jerseyans oppose organization lines, FDU poll says

Nearly two-thirds of New Jerseyans (65%) say that county political parties should not award preferential ballot positions, known as organization lines, to help their endorsed candidates win a primary election, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released today. Just 19% of the state believe parties should have control.
NEW JERSEY STATE
State College

Have Democrats Flipped the Pa. House? The Latest on the Deciding Races

HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey plans constitutional amendment on abortion on 2023 ballot

Legislative leaders in New Jersey are proposing a constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion as a basic human right with the intention of seeking voter approval in the November 2023 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This sets up a high-profile referendum in a traditionally light turnout election...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy