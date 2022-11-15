Join the Fairfax County HomeWise program at the Herndon Fortnightly Library as volunteers give away free home efficiency kits. Each kit contains energy efficient LED lightbulbs, low-flow faucet aerators, socket sealers for outlets and switch plates, weather stripping for windows and doors, and more! Learn how to use each of the items included in the kit with hands-on demonstrations and talk with volunteers about your questions and concerns around home energy and water efficiency or conservation.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO