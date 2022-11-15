ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

fairfaxcounty.gov

Park Board Sets 2023 Meeting Schedule

The Fairfax County Park Authority Board, a 12-member board appointed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to set policy and establish strategic policy and direction for the Park Authority, has approved its 2023 meeting schedule. Meetings will continue virtually at this time. Once the Fairfax County Emergency Order has been lifted, the schedule will include a combination of virtual and in-person meetings.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Riverbend Forest Preschool Plans Open House

Riverbend Park Forest Preschool will hold an Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon. This unique school is operated by the Fairfax County Park Authority at Riverbend Park located at 8814 Jeffery Road in Great Falls, Virginia. This open house is designed for parents and...
FAIRFAX, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Apply Today: Affordable Single-Occupancy Housing at Coan Pond Residences

The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) is now accepting applications for single-occupancy affordable housing at Coan Pond Residences. This is a perfect opportunity for working single adults to enjoy comfortable, affordable accommodations without the commitment of a long-term lease or the financial hardship of a large security deposit.
fairfaxcounty.gov

Resident Curator Open House Set for Turner Farmhouse

The Turner Farmhouse Foundation (TFF) is hosting its third-annual pancake breakfast and open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Parking is available on site, with volunteers able to assist. The event is open to the public at no cost. TFF serves as the resident curator...
FAIRFAX, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

HomeWise Efficiency Kit Event - November 17, 2022

Join the Fairfax County HomeWise program at the Herndon Fortnightly Library as volunteers give away free home efficiency kits. Each kit contains energy efficient LED lightbulbs, low-flow faucet aerators, socket sealers for outlets and switch plates, weather stripping for windows and doors, and more! Learn how to use each of the items included in the kit with hands-on demonstrations and talk with volunteers about your questions and concerns around home energy and water efficiency or conservation.
FAIRFAX, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

Fairfax County Government offices are officially closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, some facilities are open and schedules vary. For specific schedule information, click on the appropriate link below. Trash and Recycling. County Trash and Recycling Collection — Residents should contact their trash...

