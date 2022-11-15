ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Man loses ‘gambling spree,’ then holds bartender at knifepoint, steals $4K, OR cops say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

A 41-year-old man is accused of holding a bartender at knifepoint and stealing thousands after losing lottery games at a restaurant, police said.

The man lost a “gambling spree” while playing Oregon Lottery games at the Sound Lounge in Grants Pass on Nov. 8, the Grants Pass Police Department said.

He later returned to the restaurant and held the bartender at knifepoint, police said.

Police said he ran off with $4,000 in cash and the bartender’s phone.

A surveillance camera caught the man robbing the restaurant, police said. He was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and first-degree theft.

Grants Pass is about 140 miles south of Eugene.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

He helped buy 38,000 stolen PayPal credentials — then used the owners’ money, feds say

Mom ‘in a trance’ after winning big NC lottery prize while supporting education

Former deputy spent millions on gambling, private jet in CA investment scam, feds say

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

