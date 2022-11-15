ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed

HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman

Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

New application for SNAP won’t require an email address, health dept. says

The Montana health department says it’s developing a new way to apply for the state food assistance program online that doesn’t require an email address. MTPR first reported in September that a recent change to the state website account system locked the application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program behind a requirement that users verify their email address. U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines prohibit states from requiring an email address to apply for food assistance online.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Crystal Ball: The other youth vote

Montana’s Youth Vote in the western district’s congressional race was almost dead-on. Otherwise, not so much. This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Anticipation was reaching critical mass in Montana in the days ahead of...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MY 103.5

Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals

We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
MONTANA STATE

