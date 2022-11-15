Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center
Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match. The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.
Class 5A football: Morris prepared to take on Peoria in Saturday semifinal
MORRIS — For the 15th time in school history, the Morris football team will play in a semifinal game, as they visit Peoria on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Morris has won 11 of its previous 14 semifinal games. One of those semifinal losses came to Peoria in 2016, a 43-35 decision that the Lions won en route to the Class 5A state championship.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - November 14, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The high school girls basketball season kicked off its season on Monday with plenty of area teams taking to the court. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community defeats Normal U-High 54-27, and Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly defeats Bloomington 46-40. Fieldcrest opens its season with high hopes after a fourth-place finish in state last season. The Knights cruised to a 62-20 over Dwight in the Flanagan Tournament.
1470 WMBD
Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College welcomes new media programs
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on studios has been completed and Eureka College will begin offering radio, tv, and new media programs for the spring semester of next year. After the closing of Lincoln College last spring, Eureka College acquired the physical assets of the college’s media programs, consisting of...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
Central Illinois Proud
Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator Duckworth is pushing for it. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses Farm Bill priorities. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. Jurassic Quest brings...
Central Illinois Proud
Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to Peoria
Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
1470 WMBD
It’s been 9 years since deadly tornadoes struck Central Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ill. – November 17, 2013. It’s been nine years since tornadoes ripped through Pekin, East Peoria and Washington, Illinois. The damage was especially devastating in Washington, where three lives were lost and over 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn came through with...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
Central Illinois Proud
Blippi Returns to Civic Center
(WMBD) Peoria, Il. — Blippi is returning to the Peoria Civic Center on his Wonderful World Tour on Feb. 24. Pre-orders for tickets go on sale Nov. 18. Adventure, excitement as well as education will be the focus of the new show according to founder and co-President of Round Room Live Stephen Shaw.
Central Illinois Proud
Historical markers commemorating forgotten Peoria cemetery unveiled at Peoria Riverfront Museum
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two large blue and gold historical markers were presented at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Tuesday to pay tribute to 2,600 Peorians buried in a forgotten South Peoria cemetery. The Freedom and Remembrance Memorial is a trio of Illinois State Historical markers commemorating the stories...
25newsnow.com
Incumbent Peoria City Council member announces political plans
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member appointed to his seat last year aims to make Peoria a health care city. Kiran Velpula said Wednesday he plans to be on next spring’s ballot for one of five at-large city council seats. The council chose Velpula to...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois recognizes local philanthropists with 38th annual ceremony
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois is celebrating the philanthropic efforts of local “giving” leaders and their contributions to transforming the community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted the 38th annual National Philanthropy Awards ceremony in East Peoria Wednesday. The organization recognized eight community leaders and...
Central Illinois Proud
CI HERO: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church gives back through sports league and clothing drive
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria church is giving back to the community in more ways than one this holiday season. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is putting together a faith-based basketball league called Upwards Basketball and hosting a holiday clothing drive for East Peoria students. Upwards Basketball is part of Upwards Sports, a non-profit with the mission of “promoting the discovery of Jesus through sports.”
1470 WMBD
Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
Comments / 0