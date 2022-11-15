ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jason Morton

WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center

Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match. The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - November 14, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The high school girls basketball season kicked off its season on Monday with plenty of area teams taking to the court. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community defeats Normal U-High 54-27, and Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly defeats Bloomington 46-40. Fieldcrest opens its season with high hopes after a fourth-place finish in state last season. The Knights cruised to a 62-20 over Dwight in the Flanagan Tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka College welcomes new media programs

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on studios has been completed and Eureka College will begin offering radio, tv, and new media programs for the spring semester of next year. After the closing of Lincoln College last spring, Eureka College acquired the physical assets of the college’s media programs, consisting of...
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator Duckworth is pushing for it. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses Farm Bill priorities. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. Jurassic Quest brings...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to Peoria

Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat

PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

It’s been 9 years since deadly tornadoes struck Central Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ill. – November 17, 2013. It’s been nine years since tornadoes ripped through Pekin, East Peoria and Washington, Illinois. The damage was especially devastating in Washington, where three lives were lost and over 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn came through with...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Blippi Returns to Civic Center

(WMBD) Peoria, Il. — Blippi is returning to the Peoria Civic Center on his Wonderful World Tour on Feb. 24. Pre-orders for tickets go on sale Nov. 18. Adventure, excitement as well as education will be the focus of the new show according to founder and co-President of Round Room Live Stephen Shaw.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Incumbent Peoria City Council member announces political plans

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member appointed to his seat last year aims to make Peoria a health care city. Kiran Velpula said Wednesday he plans to be on next spring’s ballot for one of five at-large city council seats. The council chose Velpula to...
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois recognizes local philanthropists with 38th annual ceremony

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois is celebrating the philanthropic efforts of local “giving” leaders and their contributions to transforming the community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted the 38th annual National Philanthropy Awards ceremony in East Peoria Wednesday. The organization recognized eight community leaders and...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI HERO: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church gives back through sports league and clothing drive

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria church is giving back to the community in more ways than one this holiday season. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is putting together a faith-based basketball league called Upwards Basketball and hosting a holiday clothing drive for East Peoria students. Upwards Basketball is part of Upwards Sports, a non-profit with the mission of “promoting the discovery of Jesus through sports.”
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy