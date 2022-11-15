Read full article on original website
fox47.com
How does your child's school rank? Wisconsin DPI issues school district report cards
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its report cards Tuesday, evaluating how each of the state’s school districts performed last school year. DPI officials said 358 of the 377 public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Additionally, 24 districts moved up one...
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl. The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.
WSAW
Wisconsin among top states in education according to new index
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - The Center for Education Reform, a leading policy and advocacy organization that has been spearheading efforts nationally to expand parental opportunities for involvement in their children’s education, has ranked Wisconsin fifth in the nation on its just-released 2022 Parent Power Index. The Index, which the...
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WEAU-TV 13
Need for rental assistance still high in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To help people impacted by the pandemic, federal dollars went to states across the country to fund rental assistance programs. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) helped people in the Badger State pay their rent. A second round of funding started in 2021, and it’s still helping Wisconsinites.
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line available for Wisconsinites wanting help
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, Nov. 17. The Great American Smokeout intends to encourage people who smoke or vape to quit. Wis. residents have an opportunity get free help and medication in effort to quit smoking or vaping tobacco from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WEAU-TV 13
Marquette University Law School Poll Director provides 2022 post-election analysis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 midterms are behind us but the post-election analysis is in full swing. Dr. Charles Franklin, Director of Marquette University’s Law School poll made a stop in Eau Claire Thursday morning speaking at the Eggs and Issues at the Pablo Center. The Marquette poll is considered the gold standard of polls in the state and Dr. Franklin says Wisconsin lived up to its purple reputation by re-electing a Republican incumbent senator and a Democratic incumbent governor. A big reason, voters in Western Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community. More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept. The checks were...
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 16th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A look at the opponents for Mondovi and Regis as they prepare for Thursday’s WIAA State Football Championships. Plus, UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball travels west to battle St. Olaf in non-conference action.
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits.
wpr.org
Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor
A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 15th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball is in full swing, with UW-Eau Claire hosting Minnesota-Morris, while Stout faces off with Bethany Lutheran. In girls prep basketball action, Wisconsin Rapids travels to the Dog House in Eau Claire North. With two practices remaining, Mondovi and Eau Claire Regis...
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS urges vaccinations as respiratory season has potential to be severe
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 2022-2023 respiratory season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults. Doctors with the DHS say hospitals in Wis. are already seeing an alarming number of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. “As far...
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
