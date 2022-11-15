EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 midterms are behind us but the post-election analysis is in full swing. Dr. Charles Franklin, Director of Marquette University’s Law School poll made a stop in Eau Claire Thursday morning speaking at the Eggs and Issues at the Pablo Center. The Marquette poll is considered the gold standard of polls in the state and Dr. Franklin says Wisconsin lived up to its purple reputation by re-electing a Republican incumbent senator and a Democratic incumbent governor. A big reason, voters in Western Wisconsin.

