CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State welcomes another regional foe to Gill Coliseum on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Beavs are set to take on Eastern Washington (3-0) after a 2-0 opening week that included a tough battle against Hawai'i and a blowout win over Seattle U. Thursday and Saturday's contests will be the last in Gill for two weeks before the Beavers return home for games against Southern U and Jackson State to open December.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO