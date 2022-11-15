Read full article on original website
Beavers to Welcome Panthers to Gill Coliseum
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State women's basketball will host Prairie View A&M Saturday afternoon when the Beavers welcome the Panthers to Gill Coliseum at 1 p.m. The game will be OSU's Dam Hunger game. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to both the women's and men's games of Saturday's doubleheader to be donated to Oregon State's basic needs center.
Von Oelhoffen’s Career Day Leads Beavers to Home Victory
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Talia von Oelhoffen scored a career-best 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and willed Oregon State to a 73-66 win over Eastern Washington on Thursday night. The sophomore endured a physical affair while playing a game-high 35 minutes to score her 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting with an 11-for-12 day at the free-throw line. She was aided by a double-double from Raegan Beers, who scored 13 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. The freshman also swatted three shots.
Beavers to Host Portland in NCAA Tournament Action
THE GAMES: The Oregon State men's soccer team will open its NCAA Tournament run on Sunday when Portland visits Lorenz Field. FOLLOW ALONG: Sunday's contest will air live on ESPN+. UP NEXT: Should the Beavers advance beyond Sunday's game, Oregon State will face either Lipscomb or Western Michigan at Lorenz...
Beavers Ready to Face Vikings Saturday
THE GAME: Oregon State will host Portland State Saturday at 7 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Ann Schatz and Dan Dickau on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: There...
Volleyball Welcomes LA Schools for Final Home Matches of 2022 Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State returns to Gill Coliseum for their final two home matches of the season on Friday and Sunday against USC and UCLA. First serve against the Trojans is set for 6 p.m. on Friday evening, while Sunday's match against the Bruins is scheduled for a 12 p.m. first serve.
Beavers Move to 3-0 With Win Over Bushnell
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with three consecutive wins as the Beavers took down Bushnell 83-66 Tuesday evening at Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with 19 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Jordan Pope continued the...
Mark Barnard To Retire At End Of 2022 Volleyball Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard will retire at the end of the 2022 season to pursue other opportunities and explore his many interests outside of collegiate athletics, he announced on Wednesday. "Both myself and my wife, Louise, would like to thank Scott Barnes and the...
Oregon State Hosts Red-Hot Eagles on Thursday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State welcomes another regional foe to Gill Coliseum on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Beavs are set to take on Eastern Washington (3-0) after a 2-0 opening week that included a tough battle against Hawai'i and a blowout win over Seattle U. Thursday and Saturday's contests will be the last in Gill for two weeks before the Beavers return home for games against Southern U and Jackson State to open December.
Oregon State Unveils Ticket, Parking and Contributions Information For 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. – There's two regular-season games remaining and a bowl trip left for the Oregon State football team. And the Completing Reser Stadium project is in full swing. With that being said, Beaver Nation, it's time to talk tickets, parking and more for the 2023 season. "The Completing...
Beavers Sign Thomas Ndong
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Thomas Ndong, who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Ndong, a 6-foot-10 forward, hails from Montreal, Canada. "Thomas is a very...
Seventeen Student-Athletes Welcomed To Oregon State Baseball Family For 2024
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program for the 2024 season. Zach Blair, OF, Camas, Wash. Reeve Boyd, INF, Seattle, Wash. Trent Caraway, INF, Dana Point, Calif. Easton Corey, RHP, Pendleton, Ore. James DeCremer, RHP, Scottsdale,...
