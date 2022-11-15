Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Terry Francona wins AL manager of the year, beats Brandon Hyde, Scott Servais
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been named the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Francona beat out Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais for the award. Here are the voting results (full breakdown...
