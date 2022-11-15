The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.

