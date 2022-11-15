Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
New driver rehabilitation program at TMC
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence. TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KXII.com
Durant softball standout Kaler signs with MSC
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant softball standout Riley Kaler signed her letter of intent to play at Murray State College. Kaler has been a good player on several Durant teams that have reached the state tournament. Now, she will join the Lady Aggies just down the road in Tishomingo. .....
KXII.com
Gainesville looks to build on playoff opener
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards are ahead of schedule. New head coach Neil Searcy already has a playoff win under his belt after Gainesville got the win in the opening round last week. This week, they take on state powerhouse Gilmer. That one will be played in Mesquite...
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
KXII.com
Pottsboro gears up for second round meeting with Whitney
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals are coming off a huge opening round win in the high school football playoffs. Now, they get ready for round two against Whitney. Pottsboro and Whitney will meet up on Thursday night in Mesquite.
KXII.com
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
KXII.com
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
KXII.com
Whitesboro prepares for long road trip to face Dalhart
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats will hit the road in a big way this week when they travel to Childress to meet up with Dalhart. Talk about a spread out second round meeting, the Bearcats are meeting a Dalhart team coming from the Texas panhandle. The Bearcats will travel West for this all-important area round meeting, but at this point Whitesboro is prepared to play anyone, anywhere.
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
KXII.com
Gunter prepares for state volleyball
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tiger’s Volleyball team has been dominant from start to finish this season with only one goal in mind for 2022, bringing home a state title trophy. Next up for the Tigers, they’ll take on Columbus in the 3A semifinals in Garland as they...
KXII.com
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
KXII.com
Former ECU bursar arrested for embezzlement
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee of East Central University in Ada has been arrested and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university. Court records show Brian Hampton was arrested last Monday at his mom’s house- for a crime he allegedly admitted to three years ago.
KXII.com
In Denison, Terrell Elementary is honored as National Blue Ribbon School
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Students and faculty at Terrell Elementary school have been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. “To be one of 297 schools across the country and 1 of 31 in the state of Texas is an amazing accomplishment,” said Superintendent Kirkbride. Back in February the...
KXII.com
Lone Grove baseball sends three to the college ranks
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day, times three, at Lone Grove High School for the Longhorns baseball program. Jaxon Lee will head over to Connors State to play his college baseball after being a force for the Longhorns. Kyle Miller has played his way into Edmond, where he will suit up for UCO. Jackson Grace is headed to Seminole State for his college baseball, making it a banner day for this Longhorns program.
KXII.com
Soper’s Madbull-Jim signs with Carl Albert State Softball
SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - Soper softball standout Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim is headed to Carl Albert State College to play her college softball. Madbull-Jim officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play under head coach Lexi Watson next season. As the Vikings now add a great ball player who helped lead the Soper Red Bears to a district title last season.
KXII.com
Lindsay prepares for state volleyball tournament
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Lindsay volleyball team is headed to the state tournament. It is the fifth time they’ve been in program history and the first since 2018. The Lady Knights are playing great coming off the regional title. They will play against Leon Jewett on Wednesday. These have been the top two ranked teams in the state all season.
KXII.com
Whitewright’s Smith signs with Saint Michael’s College
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright softball standout Abreanna Smith signed her letter to play softball at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Smith has been a key part of some great softball teams at Whitewright. She will continue her career at the college level.
Comments / 0