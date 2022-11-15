ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County

By Tanya Pinette
CBS 17
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40045T_0jC3s1nm00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department .

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar located at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Canyon Lee Locklear.

IN THE TRIANGLE: Thieves rob Raleigh Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say; woman possibly a suspect

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PPD at 910-849-6861, the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or the NCSBI at 919-662-4500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Video shows chaos after gunshots ring out at Lumberton Jr High football game

Editor’s note: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was...
SANFORD, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Updated: 7 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 10 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers. Two...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy