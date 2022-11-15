20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department .
It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar located at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Canyon Lee Locklear.IN THE TRIANGLE: Thieves rob Raleigh Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say; woman possibly a suspect
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PPD at 910-849-6861, the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or the NCSBI at 919-662-4500.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 1