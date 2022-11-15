Michigan’s average cases below 2K per day
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan saw 12,860 COVID-19 cases in the last week.
That’s an average of 1,837 cases per day.
Additionally, 123 people died in confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Mid-Michigan is looking good with low transmission rates in Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties.
As of Nov. 3, 68.9% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0