NJPW World Tag League 2022 Opening Night Lineup (11/22/22)
The NJPW World Tag League 2022 gets underway on November 22 at the legendary Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The current IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will be watching this tournament closely as the winner of this years World Tag League will earn a title shot at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2023.
NJPW Strong Announces Nemesis as Final Tapings of 2022
The final NJPW Strong tapings of 2022 have been announced. NJPW Strong’s Nemesis tapings will take place on Sunday, December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18, and are priced at $25 for Balcony Standing, $30 for Floor Standing, $50 for Ringside C, $60 for Balcony Seats, $60 for Ringside B, and $90 for Ringside A.
Aussie Open, Rich Swann, More Added To 11/17 IMPACT Wrestling Card
More matches have been added to the November 17 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Joining the likes of Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin and the first-ever Death Machine Double Jeopardy on the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling, there will be Fatal 4-Way tag team action as Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis face Bullet Club's Ace Austin & Chris Bey, the tandem of Raj Singh & Shera, and the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.
'Filthy' Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide set for Saturday's NJPW Strong
A singles match between a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and a former ROH World Champion headlines Saturday's NJPW Strong episode. In the main event, former Strong Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor takes on former ROH World Champion Homicide in singles competition. The bout will be the first ever singles meeting between Homicide and Lawlor.
Karl Anderson Thinks Recent WWE Decision Is 'Pretty Damn Cool'
The wrestling world was shocked recently when it was announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be competing against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January as part of the legend's upcoming retirement tour. It is a rare moment for WWE, having last let KENTA (then known as Hideo Itami) wrestle Naomichi Marufuji in Pro Wrestling NOAH for Marufuji's 20th Anniversary Match. WWE Superstar and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderon admitted "that blew me away too" when speaking with "After The Bell" and Corey Graves.
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear
MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
Tony Khan Explains FTR’s Absence From AEW Full Gear Card
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in various companies, further honing their skills. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions, but have really done nothing of note in AEW for the past several months. In fact, their absence has led to a lot of criticism and Tony Khan finally decided to address FTR’s absence from AEW Full Gear.
FTW Championship Match, Athena vs. Madison Rayne Added To 11/18 AEW Rampage
Here's what is on tap for the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage. First, Lee Moriarty is set to challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship. This match comes after Moriarty said he wanted to fight a champion on last week's edition of Rampage. Also, Athena is looking to continue her...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Took Shots at Braun Strowman, Triple H on AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett took some surprising shots at his former company on last week's AEW Dynamite, mentioning both Braun Strowman — "a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans" — and Triple H — "produced by the banana nose circus." The insults were surprising given how Jarrett had just been employed by the WWE up until Triple H took over WWE Creative, and Jarrett admitted on his latest My World Podcast that they were merely him playing up his heel persona. He has essentially declared war on AEW since joining the company, aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt while targeting Darby Allin and Sting.
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
Chris Jericho Comments On Fans Wanting WWE And AEW Crossover
The concept of the "Forbidden Door" is nothing new when it comes to professional wrestling, but it has taken on a life of its own since AEW's inception — particularly due to their cross-promotional work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It has also led to fans wondering whether or not Tony Khan's promotion will ever work with WWE, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer running things. In a recent interview with Howie Mandell, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho talked up his boss, expanded on whether or not he sees WWE as competition, and discussed the possibility of an AEW/WWE crossover.
Call For Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns is unquestionably the most well-known wrestler in WWE history. On his way to the top, he has completely destroyed many stars. Now, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton would be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton competed in a singles match...
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
Spoiler On Planned Participants In Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
There has been a potential spoiler on the current planned participants for the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series next weekend. Kevin Owens sustained an injury at a WWE live event last weekend during a match with Austin Theory. The injury was to Owens’ leg, and was diagnosed as...
