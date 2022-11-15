ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football coaching search: Lane Kiffin leads, calls being made

The energy and morale of Auburn football took a complete turnaround once the program made the decision to part ways with Bryan Harsin and name Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach. Fans, players, alumni, and anyone who loves Auburn has rallied around Cadillac and the boys, who got their first win in months against Texas A&M this past weekend.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn football is pursuing this class of 2023 quarterback

The Auburn football team is experiencing a year on the Plains that has had the highest of highs and lowest of lows. After a grueling first half of the season that brought loss after loss, the Tigers finally parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin and named Carnell “Cadillac” Williams the interim head coach.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Prominent defense attorney Richard Hagler ‘had the ability to help good people out of bad situations’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus criminal defense attorney was remembered Wednesday afternoon at a memorial service held at First Baptist Church.  Richard Hagler practiced law in Columbus for nearly 45 years before passing away from Leukemia last week.  Richard understood the role of a criminal defense attorney.  He was a proud double dog […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
elmoreautauganews.com

Suspect in Millbrook Theft Needs Identification; Reward offered and you can stay anonymous

Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue, Toyota, Camry, and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
MILLBROOK, AL
