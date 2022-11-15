Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn football coaching rumors: Tigers talking to 2x national champion HC
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Auburn football coaching search: Lane Kiffin leads, calls being made
The energy and morale of Auburn football took a complete turnaround once the program made the decision to part ways with Bryan Harsin and name Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach. Fans, players, alumni, and anyone who loves Auburn has rallied around Cadillac and the boys, who got their first win in months against Texas A&M this past weekend.
Auburn football is pursuing this class of 2023 quarterback
The Auburn football team is experiencing a year on the Plains that has had the highest of highs and lowest of lows. After a grueling first half of the season that brought loss after loss, the Tigers finally parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin and named Carnell “Cadillac” Williams the interim head coach.
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
247Sports
'It just came full circle': Williams grateful for support from former teammates
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams doesn’t rush his thoughts. He’s been a calculated speaker since taking over as Auburn’s interim head coach. He’ll pause before answers, ensuring a purposeful response. And a question Monday afternoon prompted his longest pause yet: What was his favorite part...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
$65 million development featuring shops and entertainment to join north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023. Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 […]
Alabama solar farm owner to pay $500K to settle Clean Water Act violations
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest solar projects have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that occurred during the construction of a 1,100-acre solar farm in Chambers County, near LaFayette. The company -- AL Solar A, LLC -- has agreed to...
Prominent defense attorney Richard Hagler ‘had the ability to help good people out of bad situations’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus criminal defense attorney was remembered Wednesday afternoon at a memorial service held at First Baptist Church. Richard Hagler practiced law in Columbus for nearly 45 years before passing away from Leukemia last week. Richard understood the role of a criminal defense attorney. He was a proud double dog […]
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Suspect in Millbrook Theft Needs Identification; Reward offered and you can stay anonymous
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue, Toyota, Camry, and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
