KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry resign after his arrest?
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information after a crash on Nov. 6. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated. The...
KSAT 12
Clayton Perry says he will decline salary while on leave
San Antonio – As he takes an indefinite leave of absence from his position on the San Antonio City Council, Clayton Perry (D10) says he will stop drawing a paycheck. Perry asked his fellow council members on Monday for a “sabbatical,” amid reports of his involvement in a hit-and-run crash near his North Side home on Nov. 6.
KSAT 12
Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
KSAT 12
An unofficial poll of KSAT viewers finds 4 out of 5 think San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry should resign
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is facing charges after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Nov. 6. The District 10 councilman is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information and officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
tpr.org
Clayton Perry won't resign from San Antonio City Council, and the council won't ask him to
The San Antonio City Council removed a call on Monday asking District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry for his resignation amid allegations of being involved in a hit and run and potentially drunk driving. It was a near complete reversal from its original stance last week. The council voted 8-1 with...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Commissioners pass abortion rights resolution, signaling opposition to states’ ban
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at limiting local enforcement of the state’s anti-abortion laws. While the resolution is largely symbolic, it does outline directives for county staff, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. In part, the resolution limits the...
New video appears to show Mario Bravo verbally berating San Antonio City Council colleague
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 has obtained new video showing what appears to be the September confrontation between two City Council members that resulted in one of them being reassigned to another committee. Mario Bravo, the District 1 representative on San Antonio City Council, was censured and issued a...
fox38corpuschristi.com
'Josh wants to be here': UCISD has new Interim Police Chief a month after suspending force
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD has a new Interim Police Chief, and he has San Antonio ties. Josh Gutierrez came recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson. The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts, which includes East Central ISD.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
KENS 5
Have an issue with your apartment complex? Call code enforcement
SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonians have reached out to KENS 5 regarding landlord issues and Deputy Director of Deputy Director of Development Services Amin Tohmaz said the city's Code Enforcement office is also seeing an increase in apartment-related issues. The good news is Code Enforcement does inspect those...
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
KSAT 12
TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project
TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
KSAT 12
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week highlights programs, agencies working to help community
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and several partner agencies are working on getting people off the street – creating the Homeless Response System to address homelessness in our community. On November 12, Mayor Ron Nirenberg proclaimed the 20th Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to help...
KSAT 12
SAPD chief: Councilman ‘was not given any special treatment’ in hit-and-run case
SAN ANTONIO – Despite being found lying on the ground just yards away from a Jeep that a witness had followed from a hit-and-run crash, Clayton Perry ended the night of Nov. 6 at his home, instead of the back of a police car. Questions about why Perry wasn’t...
KSAT 12
Robert B. Green historical building deemed unsafe following earthquake damage
SAN ANTONIO – The Robert B. Green historical building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe by structural engineers following damage from an earthquake. According to University Health officials, the building in the 900 block of West Martin has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it until further notice.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
BCSO to add four violent crime investigators to deal with 'unsustainable' caseload
SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement says violent crime is increasing in Bexar County. Bexar County Commissioners granted the sheriff’s office's request to hire four new investigators to handle the growing caseload. The thousands of cases handled are not just numbers. “That stack of cases, each one of those,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio pirate-themed playground, designed for inclusive play will break ground Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Mitchell’s Landing, a pirate-themed inclusive playground dedicated to the memory of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang, will break ground Sunday. The free public playground will be located at Classen-Steubing Ranch Park at 20202 Hardy Oak Parkway in Stone Oak. It will be San Antonio’s first nationally recognized...
