San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Clayton Perry says he will decline salary while on leave

San Antonio – As he takes an indefinite leave of absence from his position on the San Antonio City Council, Clayton Perry (D10) says he will stop drawing a paycheck. Perry asked his fellow council members on Monday for a “sabbatical,” amid reports of his involvement in a hit-and-run crash near his North Side home on Nov. 6.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Have an issue with your apartment complex? Call code enforcement

SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonians have reached out to KENS 5 regarding landlord issues and Deputy Director of Deputy Director of Development Services Amin Tohmaz said the city's Code Enforcement office is also seeing an increase in apartment-related issues. The good news is Code Enforcement does inspect those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project

TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Robert B. Green historical building deemed unsafe following earthquake damage

SAN ANTONIO – The Robert B. Green historical building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe by structural engineers following damage from an earthquake. According to University Health officials, the building in the 900 block of West Martin has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it until further notice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State

SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

