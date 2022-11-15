ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Johnson
make the morons stay off there phones and texting while driving , that would stop a LOT of accidents

Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19

The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Slippery roads for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues Wednesday morning with the possibility of slippery spots on untreated roadways during the morning commute. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest forecast on the Now Desk. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022. Average High: 47º Average Low...
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?

Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
LANSING, MI

