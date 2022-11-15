ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla High School to offer traffic safety courses again

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla School District has announced the return of the high school’s Traffic Safety Program, offering a free course for students to learn about finances and traffic safety, plus complete the class prepared to take the Department of Licensing drive test. The class...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

HAPO president one of the "most powerful women in credit unions"

RICHLAND, Wash.- Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022. According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to...
JC Post

Former students will remember Walla Walla Elementary School

This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Republican Eisinger wins Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney race has been called for winner Eric Eisinger (R) as of the most recent ballot count, according to the Benton County Auditor. It is mathematically impossible for Ryan Lukson (R) to make up the difference. Eisinger currently has 51% of...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Waste Management ‘Dumps’ $15 Million into E. WA Recycle Upgrade

Waste Management officials say the Spokane facility should be completed with upgrades and running by 2024, and it will increase recycling capability in Kennewick. Large recycling investment will increase loads from Kennewick. According to information released by Waste Management on Tuesday, November 15th, the capacity for recycling in Kennewick and...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Second fire at Tri-Cities RV Park destroys mobile home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday night, Nov. 15, fire crews returned to the same RV park where a fatal fire happened over the weekend.   Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said crews arrived at the Tri-Cities RV Park on the 7300 block of W Bonnie Ave to find a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.   He said two travel trailers...
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy