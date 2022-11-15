Read full article on original website
WAPT
Churches, food banks rely on Mississippi Food Network to help struggling families
JACKSON, Miss. — At Hilltop Church in downtown Jackson, they're helping struggling families through a weekly food giveaway. "We've seen an increase in people coming here," said Daniel Awabdy, Hilltop Church pastor. "We're seeing a lot of grandmothers with their grandkids. We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are living off just a certain amount of money."
WLBT
Operation Christmas Child kicks off for holiday season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Christmas Child is back for the holiday season to help children in need. “You fill up a simple shoebox with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, and they go to kids in war-torn or poverty-stricken areas in over 170 countries all over the world. And a lot of times, it’s the first gift that these kids have ever received,” Melissa Foster said.
WAPT
Video: Doing the turkey dance at Turkey Drive 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Turkey Drive 16 kicked off to a great start Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m., over 630 turkeys were donated at three Kroger stores in Madison, Brandon and Jackson. The annual drive has also collected more than $9,600 in cash and online donations. The Kroger on Highway...
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
WAPT
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
Crews responding to house fire on Pinecrest Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Pinecrest Circle. The fire happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17. Crews are now on the scene working to extinguish the fire. Stay with 12 News as we work to find out new information.
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
WLBT
Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.
WJTV.com
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WLBT
Residents go nearly a week without heat, hot water during chilly and cold temperatures
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine not having any heat inside your home to stay warm during this cold snap. That was the reality for some Canton residents who live at the Canton Garden Apartments. For nearly a week, they had no heat or hot water inside their apartment. The good...
WLBT
Jackson Code Enforcement launches website to get rid of blighted properties
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department said enough is enough when it comes to eyesores in the capital city. “If I was a citizen, I would love that I can take charge of my own neighborhood and I can see what’s going on in my neighborhood,” Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor with the city, said.
WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
