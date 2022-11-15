Read full article on original website
Albany man charged with felony theft by taking
ALBANY — Albany police arrested an Albany man Friday who was observed taking merchandise while working in a Fed-Ex warehouse. The suspect, Keion Swan, 18, was witnessed stealing merchandise from the Fed Ex warehouse at 1508 Dougherty Ave.
Albany woman wanted for breaking a back car window during altercation
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Police are looking for 21-year-old Ch'Asia Harper, wanted for criminal trespass. Harper stands five-foot-six and weighs 169 pounds, according to law enforcement. Police say that Harper is wanted for breaking the rear windshield of another female's vehicle during...
Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register
Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
"I'll shoot you." Albany woman alleges boyfriend stole her car, threatened to shoot her
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The search is on for a man Albany Police say threatened to shoot his girlfriend while stealing her car. Officers with the Albany Police Department were called to the Lucile Street area Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as 19-year-old Cedric Rollins, Jr. of Albany, were driving in her car, a blue Chrysler Sebring.
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29, was sentenced to serve over 24 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Terrance Battle, 41,...
Tifton woman charged with Sylvester man's murder
Police say a Tifton woman is charged with shooting and killing a Sylvester man who died Monday after being shot Friday night. Tifton Police say they were called to the Tift Regional Medical Center Emergency Room just after 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the hospital reported someone brought 24-year-old Jonterriouse...
1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend Albany shootout
ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
