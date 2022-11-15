Security guard speaks out after Buffalo shooting at methadone clinic

For the first time, we’re hearing from the security guard who subdued a Buffalo man after he walked into a substance abuse treatment facility and allegedly opened fire.

The incident occurred on Friday when the suspect, Jeffery Griffin, 48, entered a methadone clinic on Buffalo’s lower west side and allegedly fired one round from an AR-15 rifle into the wall.

That’s when security guard Reynaldo Beckford, who was standing inside the entrance, grabbed the suspect and the gun. As the two men struggled out the door, a second security guard joined in, and the three men continued the struggle outside before they fell onto the sidewalk.

“Yea, I would be lying to you if I was to say to you that I wasn’t scared for my life. And the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby boy who just turned 3 years old,” said Reynaldo Beckford, security guard.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Two bystanders also helped to restrain and disarm the suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.