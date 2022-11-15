ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security guard speaks out after Buffalo shooting at methadone clinic

By Bill Palmer
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kb8qA_0jC3qs8600

For the first time, we’re hearing from the security guard who subdued a Buffalo man after he walked into a substance abuse treatment facility and allegedly opened fire.

The incident occurred on Friday when the suspect, Jeffery Griffin, 48, entered a methadone clinic on Buffalo’s lower west side and allegedly fired one round from an AR-15 rifle into the wall.

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

That’s when security guard Reynaldo Beckford, who was standing inside the entrance, grabbed the suspect and the gun. As the two men struggled out the door, a second security guard joined in, and the three men continued the struggle outside before they fell onto the sidewalk.

“Yea, I would be lying to you if I was to say to you that I wasn’t scared for my life. And the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby boy who just turned 3 years old,” said Reynaldo Beckford, security guard.

Two bystanders also helped to restrain and disarm the suspect.

