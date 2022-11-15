Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild

Flash Me Xperience was a photo location venue with art exhibits on every wall, but on Monday, those colorful photos and designs were ruined. A fire tore through the building early in the morning.

Nicole Nunn still can't believe that everything she worked hard for went up in flames.

A call came into 911 Monday, around 4:30 a.m., that the back of the building was on fire.

"I felt like I was dreaming, [like] it was not actually taking place. And when I arrived in Flash Me, it was in the back portion of it, was engulfed in flames, and orange flames were everywhere," Nunn said.

Nothing inside looked the same.

"All of the props, all of the different artworks that was held here by local artists — by myself, by Hume Fogg students, MLK students — is all gone," said Nunn.

The walls inside Flash Me Xperience used to be covered with colorful art and designs. Nicole Nunn said it had been a space for people in North Nashville to meet, greet and be creative.

"Flash Me is a creative hub that provides workshops, mentorships, things that focus on emotional and mental stability. A hub for, you know, new designers, new artists to be able to house and display their work," Nunn said.

It has been open for just one year.

The building owner told us a utility pole fell on an electrical box, sparking the flames. The fire even spread through the parking lot, melting the plastic off of the trucks of neighboring businesses.

"I feel bruised but not broken, you know — kind of one of those type of situations," said Nunn.

This fire may have destroyed everything inside, but Nunn said it won't incinerate her drive to rebuild.

"We're showing a testament of hope, a testament of what perseverance looks like. It's not just the good times that you're supposed to persevere. It's through those tough times that you're supposed to hold on to be strong. So, that's what Flash Me is, and that's what I represent," said Nunn. "So, here we are today."

Nunn said she wants to remain in North Nashville and is actively looking for a new location.

She has set up a GoFundMe account to help with those expenses.

The Nashville Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation.

