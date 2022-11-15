Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were at Aksarben Cinema on Wednesday night, maybe catching the new film “Wakanda Forever,” you may have noticed a familiar face hanging out: Bill Murray was in town. The actor was on hand to help support a fundraiser for the Nebraska Vietnam...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back open date of Hastings Theater
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft, board looking for new executive director
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings non-profit that promotes outdoor education is looking for a new executive director. Prairie Loft announced Thursday that Amy Sandeen’s last day is December 16. She is leaving to be the Outreach and Special Events Manager with the Crane Trust. Sandeen started at Prairie...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks is Dec. 1
KEARNEY — Experience Downtown Kearney’s annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1. “Hit the Bricks to enjoy Santa’s Cottage, a live stable, horse drawn hayrack rides, human snow globe, vintage red pickup photo-op, holiday performances, shopping, refreshments and more,” said Kelsey Anderson, the city of Kearney’s downtown coordinator.
KSNB Local4
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
Elkhorn St. Patrick's Catholic Church is building new church campus
West Omaha is growing at a rapid pace: housing, businesses and people-wise. Also in that mix is churches.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
News Channel Nebraska
Robert M. "Bob" Oates
Robert “Bob” Michael Oates, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home surrounded by loving family. He was born on March 15, 1943 in Beatrice to Donald and Rosemary (Lang) Oates. Bob grew up in the Beatrice area and graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in May of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served in the Vietnam war.
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
1011now.com
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
unk.edu
Like the surprising amount of cornfields, Tariro Chinhamo has opportunity to grow in Nebraska
Professional goal: After graduation, I hope to land a job in construction and work my way up the ladder to one day become a project manager. Fun fact: I am a self-taught pianist. Why did you decide to study in the U.S.?. There is a higher level of education and...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
WOWT
Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local
Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Breast cancer survivors remain grateful during event in Ralston. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dozens of breast cancer survivors met to share stories...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 11-17
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, CASA of South Central NE, Jacobi Carpet One, Bert’s Pharmacies, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Homestead of Hastings. Looking for: Surveyors Pedestal Lamp, Small Wooden Pallet, and Plywood, 402-910-3102. For sale: Lift Chair $300, 402-984-0470. For sale:...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Area Chamber hands out 2022 membership honors
BEATRICE – A metals manufacturer at the Gage County Industrial Park is the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, for 2022. Precise Fabrication, a Division of Kinney Manufacturing, is part of a company that also has acquired J-and-J Wood and Wire, and Blaze-N Grill Works. The company was honored for working with community organizations and investing over two million dollars in new equipment, supporting workforce initiatives and other projects.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
News Channel Nebraska
No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High
KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
Comments / 0