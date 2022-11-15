Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
Free program allows Oregonians to obtain COVID medication at home
Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions online or on the phone to Oregonians who at risk of developing a severe COVID infection. They include people aged 65 and over and those with compromised immune systems.
KXL
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation....
kptv.com
Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023. According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year...
Oregon gun sales skyrocket after voters approve Measure 114
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 this midterm election, which will require permits and firearms training before new gun purchases and ban high-capacity magazines. The Oregon Secretary of State's office said that it will take effect in just over three weeks — on Thursday, December 8.
KDRV
Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
OHSU welcomes first out-of-state OB-GYN resident to receive abortion care training
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, health care providers have seen a vast change, even in states like Oregon. "We are seeing patients that are utterly desperate and overwhelmed. We are seeing people that...
Oregon voters pass gun control, health care measures
Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right.
klcc.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
Oregon recession now ‘most likely’ scenario, state forecasters say
Oregon economic forecasters say the state is likely headed for a recession next year, downgrading their outlook because of persistently high inflation. The recession is likely to cost the state 24,000 jobs and push unemployment up to 5.4% in 2024, according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis. That’s up from 4.1% in October. The job losses are likely to fall most heavily on the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.
Oregon gun sales skyrocket 382% before Measure 114 takes effect
Gun sales have exploded in Oregon following the November general election as the state is set to pass Measure 114 by a thin margin. Pending potential legal setbacks, the referendum will go into effect on Dec. 8 and be implemented by Jan. 15, 2023, creating restrictive, new gun control laws that will, among other things, impose more rigorous background checks and require a permit-approval process for every gun purchase.
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
thatoregonlife.com
Magic Mushrooms Banned in 25 Oregon Counties and More Than 100 Cities
After the passage of Ballot Measure 109 in 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize magic mushrooms. It was an unprecedented act, and it was seen by many as a victory for the psychiatric field. But the measure also gave jurisdictions a chance to revisit the vote in 2022, before the rollout of the Oregon Psilocybin Services division in 2023.
opb.org
Gun sales surge in Oregon after passage of Measure 114
Gun sales are up in Oregon this week. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled. Before the election, the Oregon State...
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Judges, medical systems join growing opposition to Oregon State Hospital discharge rules
A recent court order that imposes strict deadlines for releasing certain patients from the Oregon State Hospital faces mounting opposition. In a flurry of court filings over the past two months, attorneys for two Oregon counties, five circuit court judges and three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have weighed in. They sought to overturn a recent court order that requires the state hospital to discharge patients quickly in order to make room for new ones who would otherwise languish in jails without medical treatment.
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
Oregon’s predicted 2024 kicker rebate grows to $3.7 billion ahead of likely ‘mild’ recession
Oregon income levels remain strong despite worries about a potential recession and that has pushed state economists’ expectations for tax revenues up yet again, in the latest forecast they delivered to lawmakers on Wednesday. One likely upshot is that taxpayers will receive an even larger “kicker” tax rebate on...
kptv.com
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0