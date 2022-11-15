ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Mueller announces reelection bid for South Bend mayor, is first candidate to enter race

By Jordan Smith, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQKbq_0jC3qPj900

SOUTH BEND — A week after the midterm elections, South Bend Mayor James Mueller announced Tuesday he will seek reelection in next year's municipal races, making him the first person to publicly declare candidacy for the city's top job.

Flanked by supporters in a crowded room at the Charles Martin Youth Center on Lincoln Way West, Mueller highlighted the continued growth of South Bend's economy and population, the latter of which is steadily increasing for the first time in decades.

"We promised to accelerate our growth," Mueller said. "In one year alone, our population growth is projected to match nearly half of the total population gains of the past 10 years combined — a decade when we grew at the fastest rate since the 1950s, before Studebaker closed."

Mueller won his first bid for public office in 2019, when he was the hand-picked successor of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, his friend and former classmate at St. Joseph High School. The endorsement followed four years in which Mueller first worked as Buttigieg’s chief of staff and was then promoted to executive director of Community Investment.

His time leading that department has carried over into his tenure as mayor, during which he's sought to attract investment in neighborhoods to accompany spending downtown. He's introduced several neighborhood home initiatives meant to make building in economically depressed areas more financially viable for developers.

Development:South Bend agrees to aid multi-million-dollar plans for dinosaur museum, apartment complex

Leading the city during a pandemic and a nationwide reckoning with policing, Mueller faced a particular challenge last year when he called on the newly hired leader of a police misconduct office to resign. A Tribune investigation found the leader, Joshua Reynolds, had been suspended for misbehavior seven times during his tenure as an Indianapolis police officer.

A wrenching challenge arose this year when South Bend police officers shot and killed Dante Kittrell, a Black man who was holding an airsoft gun that police mistook for a real firearm. The fatal use of force was later ruled justified by St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter.

Mueller stood firmly behind South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski's belief that it was an "impossible situation," saying in an August press conference that Kittrell was "determined to end his life that day."

"We've adopted the best practices and led in 21st Century policing, and worked together on a progressive discipline matrix and use-of-force policy," Mueller said Tuesday. "We're building a more robust crisis response system, and we've raised pay for our officers to compete with the highest-paid departments in Indiana. We've brought in 45 new officers, more than a third from underrepresented groups."

Mueller was asked about his health Tuesday following an emergency procedure he had earlier this year to address a severe heart condition. On July 1, about a week after Mueller turned 40, doctors placed two stents in a main artery of his heart to improve blood flow, forcing him to work from home for a week.

Mueller said he's in his best shape in years because of more exercise and a healthier diet. In a follow-up appointment in September, doctors told him his heart is pumping at normal levels. His next checkup isn't until May, he said.

"It's a serious issue, but I haven't skipped a beat, haven't felt slowed down," Mueller said. "It hasn't really impacted anything that we're trying to do or I'm wanting to do."

The Mayor Pete effect

Boosted by Buttigieg’s ascent as a presidential candidate, Mueller comfortably won the 2019 Democratic primary among a field of nine contenders.

He earned 37% of votes and was roughly 1,500 votes ahead of his top two contenders: Jason Critchlow, who last week was elected to serve as Portage Township trustee, and Lynn Coleman, a former South Bend police officer who was raised on the west side and has ties to former Mayor Steve Luecke.

Coleman, who was present at Mueller's announcement Tuesday and shook the mayor's hand, told The Tribune he does not plan to run this time around.

2019 primary:Turnout in key areas drove James Mueller's win in South Bend mayoral primary

Mueller went on to defeat Republican Sean Haas, then a fellow 37-year-old and a government teacher at LaVille High School, in the November mayoral election. Mueller won with 63% of nearly 15,000 votes cast, notably less than the 80% of votes Buttigieg earned as an incumbent in 2015.

Haas’ unsuccessful push for change — “Let’s not have another re-Pete,” one TV ad declared — proved Buttigieg’s and the local Democratic party’s staying power among voters. South Bend’s last 13 mayors have all been Democrats. The last Republican to win was Lloyd Allen in 1967.

"This campaign is not about me, and it's not about any one person, group or neighborhood," Mueller said during his announcement. "It's about a brighter future for South Bend — the resurgence of our world-famed city."

The 2023 municipal elections to be held next November will feature races for mayor, city council and other roles for South Bend, Mishawaka and surrounding city and town governments. Primary elections will be held in May.

Contact South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at 574-235-6480 or JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jordantsmith09

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job

Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso City Council finalizes new district map

The Valparaiso City Council has finalized its new council districts. After a process that saw six proposals submitted by the public, council members unanimously approved the map drawn up by the council president and vice president with the help of attorney Brian Bosma. Vice President Diana Reed felt the map...
VALPARAISO, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jones Resigns From Leesburg Council, Effective Jan. 1

LEESBURG – With about 14 years on the Leesburg Town Council, Councilman Doug Jones said he is vacating his position on the Council, effective Jan. 1. Jones made the announcement at the end of the Council meeting Monday. He said the Kosciusko County Republican Party has his letter of resignation and there will be a caucus to appoint his replacement. Jones said there are people interested in the position.
LEESBURG, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one

INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

Health officials urge Benton Harbor residents to get lead inspections as work nears completion

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials are urging residents to get free lead inspections at their homes as the work to replace lead services lines in Benton Harbor is nearly finished, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.Officials say the free home lead inspections and abatement services are to help ensure there are no additional sources of lead in homes from paint or plumbing.The services are available for all housing units on the Benton Harbor water supply.According to the MDHHS, these services can include identifying lead in paint, dust, soil, and drinking water hazards, water sampling to test for...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy