ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

More ice cream shops? Yes, please.

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YS7dp_0jC3qNCv00

For years, going out for ice cream in Jacksonville meant a stop at your neighborhood DQ, Baskin Robbins or Bruster’s. A trip to Jacksonville’s iconic walk-up ice cream shop, Dreamette in Murray Hill, of course, is always a special treat.

Then came the froyo craze a decade ago, marked by openings (and later, closings) of dozens of frozen yogurt shops in the city’s suburban strip malls.

In 2022, though, a number of new ice cream shops have opened or are planning to open, including multiple Dreamette locations; two new ice cream shops in Five Points; two Town Center restaurants known for their decadent shakes, sundaes and more; and a new concept with a funny name, the Dolly Llama Waffle Master.

[Keep reading for more on the opening of the fifth area location of a popular breakfast spot; the sudden closing of a Five Points restaurant ; the opening of The Greenhouse near downtown; and the addition of a new restaurant at JIA just in time for holiday travel.]

Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving?: These restaurants are open in Jacksonville for dine-in and takeout

Next up is Milkster Nitrogen Creamery.

Known for its custom-made ice cream using liquid nitrogen, Milkster is planning to open at 3853 Hendricks Ave. in the redeveloped Miramar Plaza near Emerson Road.

The location, under local owner Kristy Iuliano, is the first in Northeast Florida and just the second in all of Florida for the 8-year-old Michigan-based company that has six locations open and six others in development, including the Jacksonville restaurant.

Using liquid nitrogen, Milkster employees custom make ice cream while you watch, ice cream that the company says is a “super smooth texture while eliminating the need for extra preservatives and emulsifiers.”

Here’s how it works:

Like froyo shops, customers build their own creations, selecting a cup size, picking a recipe, adding mix-ins (Oreo cookies, for example) and filling the cup with your choice of ice cream base (chocolate, vanilla, etc.). Then a Milkster employee dumps the ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer and adds liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze the ingredients as it mixes, creating a smooth, creamy dessert while you wait.

Placed into a cup, the dessert is returned to the customer who adds their choice of toppings. Then weigh and pay and you’re on your way.

Popular ice cream recipes include Oreos Cookies ‘N Cream, Ferrero Rocher, Home-Cooked Salted Caramel, Biscoff Voyage, Cookie Dough and others, according to the company’s website.

In addition to ice cream, Milkster locations also offer specialty coffee drinks.

Following a city building permit issued earlier this month, work is underway on the new restaurant. An opening date is forthcoming.

In case you missed it:

Now open: Family-owned restaurant serving authentic regional Italian cuisine opens at Durbin Park in St. Johns

Closed: After a decade, St. Johns Town Center area restaurant abruptly closes

In case you missed it: 20 restaurants that opened, reopened, moved or closed in October

There's more restaurant news below.

Have a question about a restaurant opening or closing in your neighborhood? Let me know.

Cheers!

Gary Mills

Deputy Managing Editor

The Florida Times-Union

Email: gmills@jacksonville.com

Twitter: @garytmills

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: More ice cream shops? Yes, please.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Whit’s to Kernan Square

Building Dynamics Inc. is building-out a shop for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, at a cost of $115,300. The owner is Seaside Custard LLC, owned by Michael and Jessica McKinley. The location is in the Kernan Square shopping center at southeast Beach and Kernan boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five lost districts of downtown Jacksonville

Scott Wiley Used Cars near 5th and Main in the 1950s. Courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department. Auto rows developed in numerous cities in the mid-20th century as car companies sought to create districts where the sale and repair of cars could become an easy urban shopping experience. Springfield’s Main Street was Jacksonville’s first major auto row. Major dealerships on Main Street included Claude Nolan Cadillac, Downtown Chevrolet, Brumos Porsche and Massey Motors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy