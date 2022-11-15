More ice cream shops? Yes, please.

For years, going out for ice cream in Jacksonville meant a stop at your neighborhood DQ, Baskin Robbins or Bruster’s. A trip to Jacksonville’s iconic walk-up ice cream shop, Dreamette in Murray Hill, of course, is always a special treat.

Then came the froyo craze a decade ago, marked by openings (and later, closings) of dozens of frozen yogurt shops in the city’s suburban strip malls.

In 2022, though, a number of new ice cream shops have opened or are planning to open, including multiple Dreamette locations; two new ice cream shops in Five Points; two Town Center restaurants known for their decadent shakes, sundaes and more; and a new concept with a funny name, the Dolly Llama Waffle Master.

[Keep reading for more on the opening of the fifth area location of a popular breakfast spot; the sudden closing of a Five Points restaurant ; the opening of The Greenhouse near downtown; and the addition of a new restaurant at JIA just in time for holiday travel.]

Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving?: These restaurants are open in Jacksonville for dine-in and takeout

Next up is Milkster Nitrogen Creamery.

Known for its custom-made ice cream using liquid nitrogen, Milkster is planning to open at 3853 Hendricks Ave. in the redeveloped Miramar Plaza near Emerson Road.

The location, under local owner Kristy Iuliano, is the first in Northeast Florida and just the second in all of Florida for the 8-year-old Michigan-based company that has six locations open and six others in development, including the Jacksonville restaurant.

Using liquid nitrogen, Milkster employees custom make ice cream while you watch, ice cream that the company says is a “super smooth texture while eliminating the need for extra preservatives and emulsifiers.”

Here’s how it works:

Like froyo shops, customers build their own creations, selecting a cup size, picking a recipe, adding mix-ins (Oreo cookies, for example) and filling the cup with your choice of ice cream base (chocolate, vanilla, etc.). Then a Milkster employee dumps the ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer and adds liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze the ingredients as it mixes, creating a smooth, creamy dessert while you wait.

Placed into a cup, the dessert is returned to the customer who adds their choice of toppings. Then weigh and pay and you’re on your way.

Popular ice cream recipes include Oreos Cookies ‘N Cream, Ferrero Rocher, Home-Cooked Salted Caramel, Biscoff Voyage, Cookie Dough and others, according to the company’s website.

In addition to ice cream, Milkster locations also offer specialty coffee drinks.

Following a city building permit issued earlier this month, work is underway on the new restaurant. An opening date is forthcoming.

