Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
Did you lose money in the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX? Maybe you can get some of it back by suing Steph Curry and the Warriors, because there’s a class action lawsuit against them and other sports stars like Tom Brady who endorsed the now-worthless digital currency exchange. The...
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, getting ready for three days of practice (starting on Thursday) before heading to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Two key defensive linemen—Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw—have missed significant time. Armstead has not...
