ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta approves renaming 5th Street Bridge, moving Confederate plaques to museum

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eH1m_0jC3qAjU00

After much debate and discussion, Augusta is getting the ball rolling on removing some of its Confederate ties.

On Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved by a 7-2 majority to rename the Fifth Street Bridge, historically known as the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge, to Freedom Bridge. They plan to move the bridge's plaques depicting the president of the Confederacy to a museum.

Freedom Bridge:Augusta's 5th Street Bridge could become "Freedom Bridge," removing Confederate ties

Confederate ties:Augusta Commission postpones vote to rename 5th Street Bridge, remove Confederate ties

Removing the bridge's Confederate ties is something that has been discussed multiple times over the years. It was also one of five recommendations made by a mayoral task force in December 2020 for the city to correct racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd. Many cities have looked at similar efforts, but Georgia State Law prohibits this from happening in many circumstances.

At a commission meeting on Nov. 1, city attorney Wayne Brown asked for time to investigate what they are legally able to do. Brown shared no information on their legal standing during Tuesday's meeting, and after the meeting declined to comment on what he had found. However, Commissioners Ben Hasan and Jordan Johnson said they, as a city, needed to take action.

"We are the overseers of this government," Johnson said. "If we own the street, we can name it whatever we want to name it."

"I think it's the right thing to do," Hasan said. "I think it represents so much good for the human being and for the City of Augusta."

Hasan said he believes this moment will serve as a launching point for them to reconsider all of their Confederate monuments and namesakes. After Tuesday's meeting, Johnson confirmed that by saying he will be requesting the commission to consider removing the 76-foot Confederate monument on the 700 block of Broad Street.

Augusta recommendations:Augusta task force recommends removing Confederate monuments, names

Military installations:Secretary of Defense OK's base renaming of Fort Gordon, others

Removing that monument was another item on the 2020 list of task force recommendations, which included:

  • Moving the Broad Street monument to either Magnolia Cemetery, which has a large section of Confederate graves, or Westview Cemetery.
  • Move the smaller Confederate monument in the 400 block of Greene Street to the property of the adjacent St. James United Methodist Church, which erected it, if the church agrees.
  • Rename the signs and monuments denoting Jefferson Davis Highway, named for the president of the Confederacy, on U.S. 1 as it passes through Richmond County. The markers include those on the Fifth Street Bridge, two large carved boulders and green highway signs.
  • Rename John C. Calhoun Expressway, which was named in the 1960s for the renowned slavery and secession advocate and former vice president from South Carolina after an earlier Calhoun Street had been closed.
  • Rename Gordon Highway and Fort Gordon, named for Confederate general and former Georgia Gov. John Brown Gordon, a key figure in overturning Reconstruction.

To date, the only measure that has been addressed is the last one. Fort Gordon is set to become Fort Eisenhower following approval by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III last month.

Comments / 12

Watt Life
1d ago

The leadership of Richmond County is an absolute joke. We have way more important issues than to be worried about who's feelings are hurt today.

Reply
5
Pierce Summers
1d ago

Better be careful! It’s a historical monument, the Augusta Richmond County Commission doesn’t have the authority under Georgia law to remove it. It would have to be done by the state legislature!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Holiday closures, camps for area school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. GYB Toy Drive. Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke …. Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke County stand-off, used toddlers...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and here is everything you need to know about the holiday. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be slightly below pre-pandemic levels nationally. But AAA expects more than 1. 6 million Georgians to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Despite high gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia Cancer Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday evening, the Georgia Cancer Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Radiation Therapy building. Medicine and technology are ever-changing and this expanded facility houses new technology to help fight cancer. The expansion was made possible by a $10 million investment from Governor Brian Kemp and state lawmakers, which […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy