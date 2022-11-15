Read full article on original website
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo
The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
Federal judge blocks Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants at US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON, DC. (CNN) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Title 42 -- a controversial rule that's allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border. While the rule was drafted by the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied...
Republican-led States Are Suing to Expel Legal Immigrants at the Border
A coalition of Republican-led states is asking a district court to consider whether the Biden administration should be held in contempt of court for violating an order requiring it to expel undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The supposed offense? Letting Haitian immigrants enter the country legally. The effort shows...
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year.The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a notice that it will allow immigrants from these countries to continue living and working in the U.S. legally under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) policy until at least June 2024. Created in 1990, TPS is a deportation relief program the U.S. can extend to nationals...
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
Cuba Agrees to Accept U.S. Deportation Flights as Border Crossings Rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and Customs...
At least 64,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in October, 205,000 apprehensions
More than 64,000 illegal immigrants slipped past Border Patrol agents in October, higher than the average for the record-setting fiscal year 2022, according to multiple CBP sources.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
Biden's new border policy throws Venezuelan migrants into limbo
A recent change in the Biden administration's immigration policy has left Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers attempting to get to the U.S. in limbo. Why it matters: More than 7.1 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 largely due to the country's dire humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. Just this year, 150,000 Venezuelans have arrived at the southern U.S. border — four times as many as in the year prior.
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. Two other U.S. officers were injured. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage, the agency said. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic. Three CBP Marine Interdiction Agents exchanged gunfire with two people who were aboard the suspected smuggling ship, officials said. All three agents were shot and airlifted to local hospitals in Puerto Rico. One of the agents was later pronounced dead. The agent’s identity was not immediately released and the condition of the other two agents was not immediately clear.
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
Expulsion of Venezuelans freeing up space at South Texas migrant shelter
Inside the Humanitarian Respite Center, the largest migrant shelter in the Rio Grande Valley, there are a scant 300 to 400 asylum seekers each day now. That's down from about 1,000 they were helping daily a year ago.
In midst of historic wave of migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume
Cuba has agreed to begin accepting deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing hundreds of tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.
DHS eyes new ways to bar Venezuelans from entering US after fall of Title 42
The U.S. will continue to explore ways to block Venezuelan migrants from seeking to enter the country after a court struck down the Title 42 policy that allows the government to expel would-be asylum-seekers. In an appearance before lawmakers Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department will look...
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what would be discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states. The talks were limited to migration, the State Department said. U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, according to figures released late Monday. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
CBP flying migrants out of El Paso as unauthorized crossings remain ‘elevated’
Federal officials continue to fly migrants out of El Paso for processing elsewhere to “decompress” a holding facility operating at three times its intended capacity.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump-Biden Immigration Policy That Allowed for Quick Expulsion of Immigrants Using Covid-19 as an Excuse
A federal judge late Tuesday blocked a controversial immigration rule that was used by both the former Trump administration and the current Biden administration as an excuse to quickly expel in excess of one million immigrants in the name of public health. In a 49-page memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge...
