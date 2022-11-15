Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
MSU, Bozeman community help shovel snow out of Bobcat Stadium
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University athletics and sports facilities are continuing to look for help to removing snow from the seats at Bobcat Stadium. Recent snow days in Bozeman, has left the stadium looking like a winter wonderland. So, a lot of help was needed Wednesday to clear...
NBCMontana
MSU knows matchup with UM is more than just rivalry game
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State is gearing up for perhaps the biggest edition of the Brawl of the Wild ever played. Players and coaches know what is on the line as the Cats enter the game the favorite with a 9-1 record, but ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Bozeman adds more chips.
NBCMontana
College GameDay announces set location on MSU campus
BOZEMAN, Mont. — ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the first time ever, and on Tuesday the pregame show made the announcement of where their set will be located. The set will be built on campus at Dyche Field across West Kagy Boulevard from Bobcat Stadium.
NBCMontana
Bobcats aim to control momentum against Griz
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The biggest game of the year in the Treasure State is just around the corner. Many players on Montana State’s roster cannot wait to take on their in state foe on the gridiron this weekend. “I think it is the best rivalry in college football,...
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
NBCMontana
Montana football prepares for Brawl of the Wild
The most anticipated game of the season is almost here, and Montana is gearing up to face Montana State. According to head coach Bobby Hauck, there is one word that comes to mind if they want to succeed: execute. "Everyone's talking about the hype around this game, but for our...
NBCMontana
Bozeman businesses prepare for Brawl of the Wild
Bozeman, Mont — The biggest game of the year for Montanans could mean a big boost in the economy for Bozeman. As local businesses prepare to see tons of people come in for the Brawl of the Wild. “Seems like the whole country is coming in for it. Everybody's...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
NBCMontana
Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
NBCMontana
Bozeman law enforcement prepares for active weekend
Bozeman, Mont — Law enforcement agencies in Bozeman are preparing for an active weekend with increased call volumes. “We have a large draw with ESPN GameDay choosing to be here. So, it just means a lot of festivities, probably starting as early as Friday night, and ending probably early into Sunday morning. So, we will have a significant, increased presence of officers on the street,” Bozeman Police Department Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson said.
NBCMontana
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill
Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
NBCMontana
Bozeman police say City Hall parking lot will be closed starting Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police announced they will be using the City Hall parking lot as a staging area for the Brawl of the Wild. That means the lot on North Rouse will be closed this Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.
NBCMontana
Bozeman asks people to help as snowplows clear roads
Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman is asking people to do their part as snowplows clear the roads. Residents should not leave vehicles on the street for more than 72 hours. Vehicles left longer than 72 hours could be ticketed or towed. Officials ask people to move their...
NBCMontana
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
NBCMontana
Federal loans available for businesses impacted by drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — Small, non-farm businesses in Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties can apply for new federal loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is loaning out up to $2 million per business so they can offset drought losses. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Salvation Army seeks volunteers for holiday fundraisers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Salvation Army of Gallatin County is seeking hundreds of volunteers to help with their annual red kettle fundraiser and continue their Christmas assistance programs. All donations collected through fundraisers stay in the community to help local families and individuals. Anyone with questions or interested in volunteer...
NBCMontana
Livingston man admits illegal possession of firearm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Livingston man admitted illegal possession of a firearm while using drugs, after law enforcement seized ammunition and drug paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine. Daniel Joseph Colvin, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to prohibited person in possession of firearm. Colvin now faces a maximum of 10...
Comments / 0