4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Post Register
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's largest toy drive kicks off Friday, November 25th and will run through December 6th. You can help to make Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing an unwrapped toy to the Sportsmans Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave. Meridian, ID.
What ‘Meridian’ Means and How the Popular Idaho City Got its Name
Meridian is one of Idaho's fastest growing cities and is constantly named one of the best places to raise a family. It is certainly popular and business is booming. So how did this now great and thriving city get its start and where did the name come from?. There are...
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Post Register
Meridian man on Survivor 43 makes it through double elimination episode
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor 43 contestant, Mike Gabler, survived yet another episode last night, making it into the final eight. Yesterday's episode ended with a surprise: two contestants would be going home instead of one. Episode 9 saw Ryan and James having their torches extinguished. Catch the latest...
Post Register
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
FRUITLAND (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation...
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
So Sick Of People Hating On Boise. Here’s 14 Reasons We’re Dope.
We love living in Boise. Ask anyone who's spent any kind of considerable time here, and they're most likely to agree. It's amazing here, and the people who call it home are well aware. Unfortunately, folks outside of Boise tend to have some conflicting ideas of what Boise is really...
Post Register
More than 300 pairs of PJ's delivered to Boise Rescue Mission
BOISE, Idaho — Employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships delivered more than 300 pairs of pajamas to Boise Rescue Mission for their homeless guests to receive as part of a Christmas Care Package. “As temperatures drop, our shelters fill up. We’re anticipating more than 300 homeless men, women, and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise, Meridian and Nampa: Emails reveal how cities are dealing with affordable housing issue
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem. The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
Post Register
City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
KTVB
Michael Vaughan case: Search of Fruitland home, yard may take another week
Crews have been at the home since Nov. 11. A tip from someone at the home led to the arrest of a woman now charged with failure to report a death.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
Post Register
Boise mom launches adoption foundation to honor daughter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — November is National Adoption Month and one Boise group is starting the Emma Suzanne Mills Foundation to help kids find their forever homes. Holly Mills started the foundation to help children in need and carry on her daughter Emma's legacy. "I'm honored that I can...
