Meridian, ID

Post Register

Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's largest toy drive kicks off Friday, November 25th and will run through December 6th. You can help to make Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing an unwrapped toy to the Sportsmans Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave. Meridian, ID.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian man on Survivor 43 makes it through double elimination episode

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor 43 contestant, Mike Gabler, survived yet another episode last night, making it into the final eight. Yesterday's episode ended with a surprise: two contestants would be going home instead of one. Episode 9 saw Ryan and James having their torches extinguished. Catch the latest...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy

FRUITLAND (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

More than 300 pairs of PJ's delivered to Boise Rescue Mission

BOISE, Idaho — Employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships delivered more than 300 pairs of pajamas to Boise Rescue Mission for their homeless guests to receive as part of a Christmas Care Package. “As temperatures drop, our shelters fill up. We’re anticipating more than 300 homeless men, women, and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
KUNA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise mom launches adoption foundation to honor daughter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — November is National Adoption Month and one Boise group is starting the Emma Suzanne Mills Foundation to help kids find their forever homes. Holly Mills started the foundation to help children in need and carry on her daughter Emma's legacy. "I'm honored that I can...
BOISE, ID

