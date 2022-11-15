ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Butte commission authorizes continued use of Civic Center for '1923'

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow commissioners gave the green light to allow the production behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue using the Civic Center. In a unanimous 9-0 vote, the commission authorized Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher to sign the location agreement between King Street...
BUTTE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Find the perfect Christmas tree at these Montana tree farms

It’s that time of year again when people start deciding where to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday. This could mean chopping one down or finding one at a local tree farm. Montana has plenty of Christmas tree farms to find the idyllic tree. Here are some Christmas tree farms in Montana to explore this year.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Federal loans available for businesses impacted by drought

MISSOULA, Mont. — Small, non-farm businesses in Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties can apply for new federal loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is loaning out up to $2 million per business so they can offset drought losses. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Missing teen last contacted Oct. 19 may possibly be in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities are searching for missing 14-year-old Merry Walker who was last contacted Oct. 19 and may possibly be in Butte. The Montana Department of Justice said in the missing person poster Merry is described as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 6-feet tall, 140-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Street closures planned in Butte for '1923' filming

MISSOULA, Mont. — Several streets in Butte will close this Thursday while crews continue filming “1923” in Uptown. Quartz, Alaska and Granite streets will be impacted. A tentative schedule shows closures throughout the morning and afternoon, but Butte officials said it's a fluid situation and things could change.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
SILVER BOW COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crews finish rock removal project on Highway 1

MISSOULA, Mont. — A major slope stability project is wrapped up on Highway 1 in Granite County. The goal of the project was to cut down on the amount of rockfall along the roadway. Crews successfully removed 4.4 million pounds of rock from the Flint Creek Pass area on...
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
thevalemagazine.com

‘Our Lady of the Rockies’ Honors Women Worldwide

When you travel to Butte, Montana, you’ll be amazed by the incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. You’ll also be impressed by Our Lady of the Rockies — a famous glowing statue designed to honor women everywhere. Our Lady of the Rockies stands 90 feet tall and...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey

When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech

BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
BUTTE, MT

