NBCMontana
Butte commission authorizes continued use of Civic Center for '1923'
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow commissioners gave the green light to allow the production behind the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” to continue using the Civic Center. In a unanimous 9-0 vote, the commission authorized Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher to sign the location agreement between King Street...
yourbigsky.com
Find the perfect Christmas tree at these Montana tree farms
It’s that time of year again when people start deciding where to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday. This could mean chopping one down or finding one at a local tree farm. Montana has plenty of Christmas tree farms to find the idyllic tree. Here are some Christmas tree farms in Montana to explore this year.
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
Federal loans available for businesses impacted by drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — Small, non-farm businesses in Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties can apply for new federal loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is loaning out up to $2 million per business so they can offset drought losses. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a...
KULR8
Missing teen last contacted Oct. 19 may possibly be in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities are searching for missing 14-year-old Merry Walker who was last contacted Oct. 19 and may possibly be in Butte. The Montana Department of Justice said in the missing person poster Merry is described as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 6-feet tall, 140-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
NBCMontana
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
NBCMontana
Street closures planned in Butte for '1923' filming
MISSOULA, Mont. — Several streets in Butte will close this Thursday while crews continue filming “1923” in Uptown. Quartz, Alaska and Granite streets will be impacted. A tentative schedule shows closures throughout the morning and afternoon, but Butte officials said it's a fluid situation and things could change.
NBCMontana
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
NBCMontana
Crews finish rock removal project on Highway 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — A major slope stability project is wrapped up on Highway 1 in Granite County. The goal of the project was to cut down on the amount of rockfall along the roadway. Crews successfully removed 4.4 million pounds of rock from the Flint Creek Pass area on...
thevalemagazine.com
‘Our Lady of the Rockies’ Honors Women Worldwide
When you travel to Butte, Montana, you’ll be amazed by the incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. You’ll also be impressed by Our Lady of the Rockies — a famous glowing statue designed to honor women everywhere. Our Lady of the Rockies stands 90 feet tall and...
montanarightnow.com
Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
NBCMontana
Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Fairfield Sun Times
Law enforcement in Butte looking for two men who robbed a store Friday morning
BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning. Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday. The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark...
KULR8
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
406mtsports.com
Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech
BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
