BBC
The emotional moment a chimp mum meets newborn
Mahle the chimp received a C-section this week at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Because of low oxygen levels, the infant son received medical treatment before meeting mum. Chimpanzees are an endangered species.
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
