Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday evening. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. Elizabeth Sennett was found dead on March 18, 1988, in the couple’s home...
Courts block student loan relief | What to know

ATLANTA — Millions of people, hoping at least some of their student debt would be canceled, could be in for a long wait. Rulings from a U.S. District judge in Texas and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis may cause roadblocks for those looking for immediate relief.
