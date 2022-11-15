ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with police in far southeast OKC home

By Jack Money, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVb2S_0jC3pPgw00

A man who exchanged gunfire with Oklahoma City police on Tuesday was later found dead in a far southeast Oklahoma City home where the incident occurred.

Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said an officer hit in the face by debris was was one of three who exchanged shots with the man as they attempted to arrest him on an out-of-state warrant. The incident occurred in the 14000 block of Iron Road in a rural area of far southeast Oklahoma City.

The officer, who Littlejohn said suffered a non-life threatening injury, was taken to an area hospital.

Littlejohn said police didn't originally know whether the man inside the home had been injured or killed by officers' return fire. Tuesday afternoon, however, Littlejohn said police learned the man was dead when members of the department's tactical team gained access to the home about four hours later.

Littlejohn did not indicate whether the man was killed by officers' gunfire or by other means.

More: Gunman in Oklahoma pastor's murder gets life in prison to end sordid swinger case

What we know about what happened

Littlejohn said police went to a home near SE 134 and Harrah Road after being contacted by another agency that had an outstanding, out-of-state burglary warrant for a person they believed to be staying there.

Littlejohn said the officers made contact with someone who was there and were given permission to search for the wanted person inside.

"The suspect was hiding at the time. He opened fire on the officers while they were inside," Littlejohn said. "Officers returned fire at the suspect and then were able to get out of the residence."

Littlejohn said Tuesday afternoon she knew of no additional arrests made at the scene, but added at least one person was being interviewed by officers.

Littlejohn said police plan to identify the suspect, the injured officer and the other officers who were involved in the shooting on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with police in far southeast OKC home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy